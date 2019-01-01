My Queue

global markets

The Entrepreneurial Case for Tech Investing in Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Young, rapidly growing populations and internet reach make a number of nations solid bets for savvy investors looking to find the next big thing.
Ping Jiang | 7 min read
11 African Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing the Business Landscape

From hi-tech to fashion to branding, startups are transforming the continent and supercharging commerce.
Obianuju Helen Okoye | 7 min read
4 Tips to Engage Multilingual Audiences on the Road to the Olympics

Marketers need to speak a lot of people's languages when the whole world is watching the Olympics.
Richard Harpham | 5 min read
4 Calls to Action for Entrepreneurs to Unite

Creating opportunities for all through capital, markets, talent and technology.
Elizabeth Gore | 4 min read
3 Questions Entrepreneurs Must Answer to Succeed in Emerging Markets

There are immense opportunities, and challenges just as big, in the dynamic but unsettled markets of Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Konstantin Makarov | 4 min read

The High-Tech Jet That Could Transform Business Travel: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: We explain what small businesses need to know about global market volatility.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why China's Troubles Are Rattling the Global Markets
China

These are just a handful of the issues to consider.
Tim Mullaney | 7 min read
Why None of Us Can Afford to Forget 9/11
Economics

While the cost of fighting terrorism may seem high, the cost of not fighting it or fighting and losing is far higher. It's important for all of us to remember that.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
5 Common International Expansion Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Expansion

When setting up an office overseas, don't hamper operations by being stingy with resources. Provide oversight but grant autonomy.
Adi Vaxman | 5 min read
World Set to End Year in Brittle Economic State
Economic Conditions

Factory activity is shrinking in China, euro zone business growth remains weak and emerging market giant Russia is in a spiraling currency crisis.
Reuters | 5 min read