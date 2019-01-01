My Queue

Global Tycoons

This Indian Billionaire Stresses on Learning, Urges for Everyone to Find Their Inner Passion
Indian billionaires

This Indian Billionaire Stresses on Learning, Urges for Everyone to Find Their Inner Passion

Having built three successful businesses, Turakhia wears the sale of his company Media.net to a Chinese consortium for $900 million marking it as the third-largest adtech deal in the world as a badge of honour
Aashika Jain | 3 min read