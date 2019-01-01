My Queue

global warming

How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky
Environment

'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
Business Leaders Slam Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg are among those who spoke out.
Mary Hanbury | 4 min read
Stephen Hawking: Humans Ruined the Earth and Must Escape to Space

One thousand years. That's all the third rock from the sun may have left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Artificial Photosynthesis Breakthrough Aims to Save Us All From Global Warming

This game-changing 'crazy idea' could have us all breathing easier -- fingers crossed.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read