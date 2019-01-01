My Queue

How Technology Helps Firms to Meet The Ever-Growing Demands of Globalization
How Technology Helps Firms to Meet The Ever-Growing Demands of Globalization

Where globalisation has opened up gateways to new and less explored markets, technology bridged the way to them by removing these barricades
Deepa Sayal | 4 min read
Most Underrated Skills Sought by Employers

Most Underrated Skills Sought by Employers

To be able to experience vertical mobility, you need to focus on social mobility and characteristics that make you an affable as well as a popular employee.
Sania Gupta | 5 min read
Has Globalization Done Enough for Indian Entrepreneurs?

Has Globalization Done Enough for Indian Entrepreneurs?

Is globalization just glamour or there is something concrete in the much talked phenomena
Rahul R | 5 min read
How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities

How Globalization and Tech-advancement Are Benefitting Rural Craft Communities

Empowering marginalized communities to promote their intangible cultural heritage and providing them with equal opportunity and a level playing field.
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
12 Things Which Asian Entrepreneurs Find Good and Bad About the West

12 Things Which Asian Entrepreneurs Find Good and Bad About the West

Moving away from one's homeland is not always easy but moving to the west has its own perks
Piyuesh Modi | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Global Businesses Dig deep into Indian Culture for Growth
Global Business

Global Businesses Dig deep into Indian Culture for Growth

These three ideas from Indian heritage have become a global phenomena
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
Reasons for the Surge in Women Online Shoppers in India
Online Shopping

Reasons for the Surge in Women Online Shoppers in India

Women online shoppers in the age group of 19 to 26 are one of the most active shoppers, and they comprise 52% of the total population of online women shoppers
Harsh S | 6 min read
How to Create Monopoly in the Market
Marketing

How to Create Monopoly in the Market

One strategy for an entrepreneur to create a monopoly in the market is to sell the products in large volume at a lower margin
Dr. Vivek Bindra | 4 min read
These Subaltern Artists are Breathing Fresh Life into the Landscape of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

These Subaltern Artists are Breathing Fresh Life into the Landscape of Entrepreneurship

Social entrepreneurs, art enthusiasts and other stakeholders need to find ways of integrating traditional culture into development as a force for inclusive socio-economic development
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
From Begumpet to New Jersey, This Indian Designer Knows How to Do Business
fashion designers

From Begumpet to New Jersey, This Indian Designer Knows How to Do Business

It is my roots, my background, my city that has made me who I am today
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
What's in Store for Indian Consumers in the Coming Times?
Trends

What's in Store for Indian Consumers in the Coming Times?

India's per capita income is at around $2000 and if we look at other countries, it is the point after which disposable income rises sharply
Sankalpa Bhattacharjya | 3 min read
#5 Ways to Make Your Apparel Brand Stand Out
Marketing

#5 Ways to Make Your Apparel Brand Stand Out

One is no longer competing against just the direct competitors, but against all the messages that bombard people's lives
Tina Narang | 3 min read
Why These #4 NRIs Ditched Silicon Valley and Came to India
Entrepreneurship

Why These #4 NRIs Ditched Silicon Valley and Came to India

"India's population is a significant plus for its entrepreneurs"
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read