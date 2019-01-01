My Queue

GoDaddy Slows Its IPO Roll
GoDaddy Slows Its IPO Roll

Internet hosting company GoDaddy still plans to go public. Just not this year.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
GoDaddy Begins Aggressive International Expansion in Latin America

GoDaddy Begins Aggressive International Expansion in Latin America

The website domain registrar says it plans to expand into 52 countries in 30 languages within the next year and a half.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Forget '.com': GoDaddy Offers 14 New Website Domain Extensions

Forget '.com': GoDaddy Offers 14 New Website Domain Extensions

Starting today, pre-register for websites with endings that include “.plumbing,” “.photography” and “.guru.”
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Go Daddy Founder Bob Parsons: I Owe My Success to the Marines

Go Daddy Founder Bob Parsons: I Owe My Success to the Marines

Go Daddy founder and Vietnam War veteran Bob Parsons is working to help veterans transition to civilian life through business and charity.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week

Jay Z bails on the Nets, parsing the weird productivity tips of historical figures, Twitter and GoDaddy get together, online merchants ditch credit-card processing, tips for delivering a knockout speech. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read

New GoDaddy CEO's Growth Strategy
Growth Strategies

New GoDaddy CEO's Growth Strategy

The domain-registrar company is perhaps more known for its Super Bowl ads than for what it actually does. It has brought in a tech-industry veteran to lead the company through an aggressive growth phase. Here is a look at his methods.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
In Major Hiring Push, Web Hosting Powerhouse Go Daddy to Expand Its Services
Growth Strategies

In Major Hiring Push, Web Hosting Powerhouse Go Daddy to Expand Its Services

A look at Go Daddy's plan for growth and new offerings in an effort to target small businesses.
Taylor Hatmaker | 2 min read
Go Daddy Outage: What You Can Do If Your Web Service Provider Goes Down
Technology

Go Daddy Outage: What You Can Do If Your Web Service Provider Goes Down

Follow these three steps to keep business flowing even if your site goes dark.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg
Inside the Mind of Go Daddy's Controversial Founder
Marketing

Inside the Mind of Go Daddy's Controversial Founder

Bob Parsons on his unapologetic approach to business and life.
Teri Evans | 6 min read
How to Build a Winning Brand
Marketing

How to Build a Winning Brand

Create your image, get known and give your customers what they want. Just leave the ego at home.
Craig Reiss | 12 min read