GoFundMe

5 Ways to Learn the Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding
Finance

5 Ways to Learn the Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding

A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Olympic Athletes Turn to Crowdfunding for Travel Expenses, Training Gear and a Ticket to Their Dreams in Rio

Olympic Athletes Turn to Crowdfunding for Travel Expenses, Training Gear and a Ticket to Their Dreams in Rio

More than $400,000 has been raised on almost 90 crowdfunding campaigns to help athletes from around the world take the final step to the summer games.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
More Than $3 Million Raised on GoFundMe for Victims of Orlando Shooting in Largest Crowdfunding Campaign in Platform's History

More Than $3 Million Raised on GoFundMe for Victims of Orlando Shooting in Largest Crowdfunding Campaign in Platform's History

The money has been raised from almost 75,000 people since Sunday.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
$2 Billion Has Been Raised on GoFundMe

$2 Billion Has Been Raised on GoFundMe

It took the personal crowdfunding site five years go get to the first billion-dollar mark and only nine months to hit that second billion.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Tongue-in-Cheek Crowdfunding Page Created to Help Kanye Out of Debt

Tongue-in-Cheek Crowdfunding Page Created to Help Kanye Out of Debt

And it's raised a meager sum thus far.
Kalyeena Makortoff | 2 min read

Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Joins GoFundMe
Crowdfunding

Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Joins GoFundMe

Longtime White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer will serve as the popular crowdfunding platform's VP of communications and policy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read