There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
GoFundMe
Finance
A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
More than $400,000 has been raised on almost 90 crowdfunding campaigns to help athletes from around the world take the final step to the summer games.
The money has been raised from almost 75,000 people since Sunday.
It took the personal crowdfunding site five years go get to the first billion-dollar mark and only nine months to hit that second billion.
And it's raised a meager sum thus far.
More From This Topic
Crowdfunding
Longtime White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer will serve as the popular crowdfunding platform's VP of communications and policy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?