Going Global
Managing Remote Teams
It's no easy task to coordinate teams across the country or around the world, but a handful of simple preparations can prevent your phone from ringing at 4 a.m.
In one case, women employees from the Middle East were avoiding eye contact -- a case of cultural nuances that could have ended disastrously.
An automotive repair franchise takes the leap.
You can eliminate frustrations and optimize operations, even when your workforce is spread out all over the world.
Once you look at the many tools and solutions available for the major hurdles of optimizing your website, it doesn't seem as hard.
International Business
Going global is easier than ever before, even for small mom and pop shops. Use these tips to build a solid global expansion strategy, and see where your business takes you.
Going Global
There's a whole continent of largely untapped commercial potential in Africa.
International Business
Don't be afraid to take your business global, but don't underestimate the power of jet lag.
Hiring
The demand is high, the supply is low. What are you gonna do?
Uber
The service allows drivers to pick up passengers on their way to and from work.
Partnerships
Two of Uber's biggest competitors just teamed up.
Location
Silicon Valley is the gold standard for launching startups, but it's not all rainbows and unicorns. Here is a snapshot of other hubs to inspire you to look elsewhere.
Immigration
Meet three visas that go beyond the familiar H-1B.
Venture Capital
A VC pro explains the benefits and drawback of finding funding overseas.
Franchises
Could these worldwide franchises be your passport to the future?
