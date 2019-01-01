My Queue

golden state warriors

How to Go From Your Company's Star Player to Its Head Coach
Leadership

You'll make your biggest plays once you start sitting on the sidelines. Just ask Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Elise Mitchell | 5 min read
How Steph Curry & Andre Iguodala Are Scoring in Tech

These world champion athletes are hustling just as hard off the court as on.
Robbie Tripp | 8 min read
Why You Should Run Your Company Like the Golden State Warriors

Ever heard of "hustle stats"? Time to get familiar with them and introduce them at your company.
Daniel Lin | 6 min read