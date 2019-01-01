There are no Videos in your queue.
GoldieBlox
Advertising
Death Wish Coffee and GoldieBlox were winners of Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Big Game contest.
Get motivated by words from change-makers in business and philanthropy.
When Debbie Sterling founded GoldieBlox, her first employees were her husband, her sister and best friend.
Goldieblox founder Debbie Sterling says that once she had the idea for her toy line, she 'didn't have a choice' about whether to pursue it.
Debbie Sterling says that to manage her company through such tremendous growth, she had to break through her own fears.
More From This Topic
Marketing Ideas
A strong marketing stunt can be a valuable tool for any company. Here are 10 that stirred up some attention.
Legal
As the result of another copyright suit waged by the Beastie Boys against Monster Energy, new details in the band's settlement with toymaker GoldieBlox have emerged.
Apology
The startup toymaker has reached a settlement with the band, which includes a public apology and donation to charity on the part of GoldieBlox.
Marketing
GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Growth Strategies
The legal battle continues over the toy maker's use of 'Girls' in a video that went viral.
Growth Strategies
In a message posted to its site, the girls game-maker says 'we don't want to fight.'
Growth Strategies
The girls game-maker takes some heat after a video it produced has received more than 7 million views on YouTube.
Social Media
Set to a cleverly rewritten version of a Beastie Boys classic, this video gives this toy-making startup a big marketing boost.
Marketing
Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Starting a Business
Industry insiders laughed at the engineering toy for girls, but its inventor was determined to change the landscape of the 'pink aisle.' Entrepreneur Debbie Sterling shares how she transformed her idea into a million-dollar company.
