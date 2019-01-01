My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

good night sleep

A Look at How the Corporate World in Japan is Paying Employees to get a Good Night's Sleep
Sleep Deprivation

A Look at How the Corporate World in Japan is Paying Employees to get a Good Night's Sleep

Founder of a wedding organizer company Crazy Inc, Kazuhiko Moriyama believes that well-rested workers are the most productive employees in the company
Komal Nathani | 3 min read