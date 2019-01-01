My Queue

Google Apps

How to Get Organized With the Google Tasks App
Google Apps

Overwhelmed? Google Tasks is up to the task of handling your to-do items.
4 min read
7 Apps Boosting My Productivity to New Levels

From listmaking to tracking emails and digitally dog-earing pages for later reading, a new set of tools is helping me take care of my business more efficiently in 2017.
Ahmed Safwan | 5 min read
Facebook's Instant Articles, Apple's News App, Google's AMP: Worth It?

Consider the pros and cons of these three new apps and how they impact content marketers.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
How to Engineer Growth in Mobile Apps

Follow these stages, remain focused and be prepared to learn from any mistakes you make.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears

The two restrictions have both been implemented within the past two weeks and are still in place.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Getting Started With Small Business App Development
Mobile Apps

Here's what you need to know about app development, approval and marketing.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Plus: A Popeyes applicant stopped a robbery in its tracks.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Soon, Google Will Allow You to Order Fast Food Simply by Smiling at the Cashier
Mobile Payments

A preview of Hands Free payment will roll out in the San Francisco Bay area later this year.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Use App Indexing to Boost Your Google Ranking
Google Rankings

The latest changes from Google are an opportunity for mobile marketers to climb past their compettion.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Want to Improve Your Public Speaking? There's an App for That.
Public Speaking

Researchers have developed a real-time feedback app for 'smart glasses.'
Laura Entis | 2 min read
3 Tips to Help You Stand Out From the App Pack
Mobile Apps

It's not enough to provide users with a one-size-fits-all mobile experience.
Dan Preston | 5 min read
Google's Translate App to Offer Instant Speech-to-Text Translation on Mobile Phones
Communication

The update echoes similar efforts currently being spearheaded by Microsoft's Skype.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Google Looks to Head Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit Over Android
Antitrust

The lawsuit comes as the Internet search company faces increased regulatory pressure from European authorities.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Software Tools in My Company's Arsenal
Software

A company executive shares his choices for powering up his office.
Miles Jennings | 7 min read
9 Apps That Make Certain Nobody Ever Again Loses Your Paper Business Card
Business Cards

Exchanging cards remains a pleasant custom but bring it into the digital age with these shortcuts into the other person's contacts.
John Boitnott | 4 min read

Google Apps is a suite of cloud-based SaaS services that allow businesses to subscribe to online business tools, including email and chat, Google Calendar, Google Docs (real-time document editing), Google Drive (cloud-storage) and Google Hangouts (video conferencing) -- and much more. 