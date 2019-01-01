My Queue

Google Docs

18 Tools That Saved Time and Grew My Business
Productivity Tools

18 Tools That Saved Time and Grew My Business

These affordable tools and apps helped this entrepreneur see marked growth throughout 2016.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
Search Like You Talk on Google Drive

Search Like You Talk on Google Drive

Plus, Google added a few other 'small but mighty' features in Docs to help you out.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.

Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.

Take the day off. Time has lost all meaning.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Is Dropbox Planning to Take on Google Docs?

Is Dropbox Planning to Take on Google Docs?

An apparent leak shows that the online file storage company is building a word processing service to challenge Google's.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
From a Legal Standpoint, Should You Go With Google Docs or Office Online?

From a Legal Standpoint, Should You Go With Google Docs or Office Online?

Forget the features list and ease of use. There are some serious implications to consider with the companies privacy policies.
Sarah Austin | 5 min read

