Slack, Google Drive Will Soon Play Nice
Slack, Google Drive Will Soon Play Nice

The Google Drive team is building a Slack bot to ensure you never miss a notification.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Search Like You Talk on Google Drive

Search Like You Talk on Google Drive

Plus, Google added a few other 'small but mighty' features in Docs to help you out.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
10 Questions to Ask Before Allowing Employees to Telecommute

10 Questions to Ask Before Allowing Employees to Telecommute

Expert advice, tips and tools to help businesses hire skilled, trustworthy work-from-home employees.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
The 15 Best Productivity Apps for Getting Things Done

The 15 Best Productivity Apps for Getting Things Done

With these tools, it's never been easier to sketch out an idea, take detailed notes, or stay in touch with your team.
Steven Tweedie | 7 min read
Car-Service Company Uber Reportedly Valued at $3.5 Billion

Car-Service Company Uber Reportedly Valued at $3.5 Billion

The San Francisco-based limo company has also reportedly received approximately $250 million from Google Ventures, the largest investment that Google's venture capital arm has ever made.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

How to Share Documents in the Cloud, Securely
How to Share Documents in the Cloud, Securely

Move over Dropbox. A host of services are catering to businesses' security needs.
Riva Richmond | 5 min read
Why Google Drive Won't Be a Dropbox Killer

An early review of Google's new cloud storage and syncing service.
Jonathan Blum