Google Glass

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?
Small Business Heroes

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?

Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Why Lisn Lost: It Got the Design Right, But It Didn't Get the Right Design.

Why Lisn Lost: It Got the Design Right, But It Didn't Get the Right Design.

Most startups are merely solutions in search of problems. You might think you know what your users want, and you might even get the design right by building something beautiful. Unless you start with the right design, however, your startup is as good as scrap.
Skot Carruth | 7 min read
8 Industries Being Disrupted by Virtual Reality

8 Industries Being Disrupted by Virtual Reality

As a consumer product VR is little more than a toy but commercial applications are quietly reshaping business.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work

Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work

After working on an enterprise version of the wearable, aptly named Glass Enterprise Edition, for the past two years, the Glass team is finally ready to bring it to more businesses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Could an Update Mean a Google Glass Resurgence?

Could an Update Mean a Google Glass Resurgence?

The wearable tech got its first software update in nearly three years, but it only adds Bluetooth support and some unnamed bug fixes.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How This Augmented-Reality Company Hopes to Compete With Microsoft and Google
Technology

How This Augmented-Reality Company Hopes to Compete With Microsoft and Google

Vuzix will introduce this year its sleekest pair of AR glasses.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
4 Industries Wearable Tech Is Already Changing Forever
Wearable Tech

4 Industries Wearable Tech Is Already Changing Forever

Wearables are an example of technology that won't replace human workers, just make them vastly more effective at their jobs.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Snapchat's Spectacles: Not Just for Millennials
Snapchat

Snapchat's Spectacles: Not Just for Millennials

Many will compare Spectacles to Google Glass, but that's not the case.
Tim Bajarin | 3 min read
With Hololens, Microsoft Aims to Avoid Google's Mistakes
Microsoft

With Hololens, Microsoft Aims to Avoid Google's Mistakes

'You don't want to over hype it and get people very disappointed, and that's what happened with Google Glass,' said investor Tipatat Chennavasin.
Reuters | 6 min read
Google Glass-Based Startup Raises $17 Million in Funding
Funding

Google Glass-Based Startup Raises $17 Million in Funding

Augmendix, based in San Francisco, has raised $40 million so far.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay
Google Glass

Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay

A San Francisco pawn shop is selling the new iteration of Google Glass, and you're going to have to pay a lot more than the Glass Explorer version to get your hands on it.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Get a peek of the still unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Forget Google Glass. There May Be a 'Snapchat Glass' in Your Future.
Technology

Forget Google Glass. There May Be a 'Snapchat Glass' in Your Future.

Snapchat's reportedly created a Snap Lab team for wearable tech, which means it's not a stretch to think the company will release smart glasses.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Look What Has Thought Leaders Including Alexis Ohanian and Will.I.Am Drooling
Virtual Reality

Look What Has Thought Leaders Including Alexis Ohanian and Will.I.Am Drooling

Google Glass and Oculus Rift competitor Meta has a star-studded list of tech elites and celebrities singing the praises of its new product.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Check Out the Revamped Google Glass
Google

Check Out the Revamped Google Glass

The new Google Glass, aimed at business users, has not yet been officially announced.
Julie Bort | 2 min read
Google Glass is a form of wearable, hands-free computer developed by Google that was sold as a limited prototype starting in the fall of 2013 and was pulled from the market in early 2015 for further development. The device works by being mounted on the user’s head, like a pair of eyeglass frames, allowing the user to see information displayed on lens as a screen. The user can navigate the device through voice-command and a touch pad located on the side of the frames.