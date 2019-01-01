There are no Videos in your queue.
Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Most startups are merely solutions in search of problems. You might think you know what your users want, and you might even get the design right by building something beautiful. Unless you start with the right design, however, your startup is as good as scrap.
As a consumer product VR is little more than a toy but commercial applications are quietly reshaping business.
After working on an enterprise version of the wearable, aptly named Glass Enterprise Edition, for the past two years, the Glass team is finally ready to bring it to more businesses.
The wearable tech got its first software update in nearly three years, but it only adds Bluetooth support and some unnamed bug fixes.
Vuzix will introduce this year its sleekest pair of AR glasses.
Wearables are an example of technology that won't replace human workers, just make them vastly more effective at their jobs.
Many will compare Spectacles to Google Glass, but that's not the case.
'You don't want to over hype it and get people very disappointed, and that's what happened with Google Glass,' said investor Tipatat Chennavasin.
Augmendix, based in San Francisco, has raised $40 million so far.
A San Francisco pawn shop is selling the new iteration of Google Glass, and you're going to have to pay a lot more than the Glass Explorer version to get your hands on it.
Plus: Get a peek of the still unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset.
Snapchat's reportedly created a Snap Lab team for wearable tech, which means it's not a stretch to think the company will release smart glasses.
Google Glass and Oculus Rift competitor Meta has a star-studded list of tech elites and celebrities singing the praises of its new product.
The new Google Glass, aimed at business users, has not yet been officially announced.
is a form of wearable, hands-free computer developed by
that was sold as a limited prototype starting in the fall of 2013 and was pulled from the market in early 2015 for further development. The device works by being mounted on the user’s head, like a pair of eyeglass frames, allowing the user to see information displayed on lens as a screen. The user can navigate the device through voice-command and a touch pad located on the side of the frames.
