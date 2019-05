Google Glass

is a form of wearable, hands-free computer developed by Google that was sold as a limited prototype starting in the fall of 2013 and was pulled from the market in early 2015 for further development. The device works by being mounted on the user’s head, like a pair of eyeglass frames, allowing the user to see information displayed on lens as a screen. The user can navigate the device through voice-command and a touch pad located on the side of the frames.