Google India

5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge
Investor Focus

5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge

A mechanical engineer by degree, an entrepreneur by passion - Rajan Anandan is a perfect addition to Sequoia India
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
How This 19-year-old Actress Topped Google India's 2018 Trends List with a Wink

How This 19-year-old Actress Topped Google India's 2018 Trends List with a Wink

The overnight internet sensation has left behind the world's biggest celebs
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Meet The Man Behind Top Political Social Media Campaigns Across The Globe

Meet The Man Behind Top Political Social Media Campaigns Across The Globe

Raghavendra Hunasgi, a social media advisor for the UN, talks about the power of going digital
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How These Indian startups Nailed Google Launchpad Accelerator program

How These Indian startups Nailed Google Launchpad Accelerator program

These 6 startups will join mentorship program in Google Headquarters and also receive $50,000 in equity-free funding.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read
Does your startup need a mentor?

Does your startup need a mentor?

A good mentor will provide an honest feedback about a business plan or an idea, which makes the difference between winning and losing.
Sunil Rao | 3 min read