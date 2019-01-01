My Queue

Google Now

Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon
Beacons

Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon

While Apple's Bluetooth technology only works with iPhones, Google's Eddystone works with iOS and Android operating systems.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How MindMeld Is Letting Companies Add Voice Recognition to Any App

How MindMeld Is Letting Companies Add Voice Recognition to Any App

The days of talking to all of your devices are closer than you think.
Grant Davis | 5 min read
Traditional Search is Dying as Sales Organizations Make Way for 'Context'

Traditional Search is Dying as Sales Organizations Make Way for 'Context'

Now's the time your organization should adopt the contextual-search trend that's already big in the consumer market.
Doug Winter | 4 min read
5 Ways Google Is Changing SEO

5 Ways Google Is Changing SEO

What can online-marketing professionals learn about future best practices by studying the search giant's present pattern of changes?
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Flight Cancelled? Google Wants to Prevent You From Having a Meltdown.

Flight Cancelled? Google Wants to Prevent You From Having a Meltdown.

A new feature within Google Now offers users the ability to ‘Find alternate flights' in the event of cancellation or delay.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Siri's Founders Are Building Viv -- the Personal Assistant Siri Should Have Been
Virtual Assistant

Siri's Founders Are Building Viv -- the Personal Assistant Siri Should Have Been

If it goes as planned, Viv will be a digital assistant that can solve far more complex requests than Siri.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
All-Knowing Google to Roll Out Geographically-Triggered Shopping Alerts
Google

All-Knowing Google to Roll Out Geographically-Triggered Shopping Alerts

An update to Google Now will notify users on their smartphones when they are in close proximity to a store carrying an item they've previously searched for.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
A Look at Google Now, the Predictive Personal Assistant for Android and iOS
Office Tech

A Look at Google Now, the Predictive Personal Assistant for Android and iOS

The premise behind Google's smart service is as cool and handy as it is creepy.
Noah Kravitz | 3 min read
Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist
Android Wear

Wearable Wars: 3 Reasons Why 'Android Wear' Will Rule the Wrist

Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
Noah Kravitz | 3 min read
LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'
Smartwatches

LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'

Right out of the gate, Google's new Android-powered wearable device platform gets two big partners.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Google Gets More Serious About Wearables With 'Android Wear'
Wearable Tech

Google Gets More Serious About Wearables With 'Android Wear'

The tech giant creates a a new platform for its expanding network of wearable devices.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Google's Nexus 7: The Latest Entry in the Tablet Wars
Technology

Google's Nexus 7: The Latest Entry in the Tablet Wars

Device will include new 'Jelly Bean' operating system, with improved voice-enabled typing as well as a Siri-like search feature.
Jason Fell

Google Now is a personal-assistant tool developed by Google, comparable to Apple’s Siri. It functions through the Google Search mobile app and Google Chrome, allowing users to communicate their requests orally and receive recommendations or answers in response.  Using one’s search history, Google Now can also determine relevant information and provide it without user initiation. 