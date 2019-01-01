There are no Videos in your queue.
Google Now
Beacons
While Apple's Bluetooth technology only works with iPhones, Google's Eddystone works with iOS and Android operating systems.
The days of talking to all of your devices are closer than you think.
Now's the time your organization should adopt the contextual-search trend that's already big in the consumer market.
What can online-marketing professionals learn about future best practices by studying the search giant's present pattern of changes?
A new feature within Google Now offers users the ability to ‘Find alternate flights' in the event of cancellation or delay.
Virtual Assistant
If it goes as planned, Viv will be a digital assistant that can solve far more complex requests than Siri.
Google
An update to Google Now will notify users on their smartphones when they are in close proximity to a store carrying an item they've previously searched for.
Office Tech
The premise behind Google's smart service is as cool and handy as it is creepy.
Android Wear
Google's new wearable tech platform looks like it'll blow the current crop of connected wristwear out of the water.
Smartwatches
Right out of the gate, Google's new Android-powered wearable device platform gets two big partners.
Wearable Tech
The tech giant creates a a new platform for its expanding network of wearable devices.
Technology
Device will include new 'Jelly Bean' operating system, with improved voice-enabled typing as well as a Siri-like search feature.
Google Now is a personal-assistant tool developed by Google, comparable to Apple’s Siri. It functions through the Google Search mobile app and Google Chrome, allowing users to communicate their requests orally and receive recommendations or answers in response. Using one’s search history, Google Now can also determine relevant information and provide it without user initiation.
