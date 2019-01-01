My Queue

3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business
Apps

3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business

Think that Google Play and the App Store are your only options? Think again.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Google Makes Moves to Upgrade Play Store

Google Makes Moves to Upgrade Play Store

The store is also expanding to new platforms, including wearable devices, virtual reality headsets and Google's Chromebook laptops.
Reuters | 3 min read
How Apps Are Making Entrepreneurship Possible for More People

How Apps Are Making Entrepreneurship Possible for More People

The virtual office and virtual assistant are just the start of labor-saving, overhead-reducing apps for smartphones.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
The 3 Cs of Successful Mobile App Business Ideas

The 3 Cs of Successful Mobile App Business Ideas

Carve out your own niche as a techpreneur and mobile app developer.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
5 Ways to Crack the App Store Code

5 Ways to Crack the App Store Code

Stand out from the millions of apps on the market and get yours to the top of the list.
Aykut Karaalioglu | 6 min read

Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).
Parenting

Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).

Parenting is hard. Leave it to an algorithm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Maker of 'Cookie Jam' Lands $130 Million Investment From Korea's Top Gaming Giant
News and Trends

Maker of 'Cookie Jam' Lands $130 Million Investment From Korea's Top Gaming Giant

Both companies are looking to grow internationally.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Hoverboards, Uber Protests and Taylor Swift: Your Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Hoverboards, Uber Protests and Taylor Swift: Your Weekly News Roundup

Taxi drivers reject an Uber service they say is unfair. Also this week, Taylor Swift takes on Apple.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
15 Tips for Succeeding as an Independent App Developer
App Developers

15 Tips for Succeeding as an Independent App Developer

The competition at the app store is ferocious. Put that out of your mind and get busy.
Steve Young | 5 min read
Google Creates a Free Music Streaming Service
Streaming

Google Creates a Free Music Streaming Service

There are ads, though.
Brandon Russell | 2 min read
What You Need to Know About Google's Recent 'Phantom' Update
Websites

What You Need to Know About Google's Recent 'Phantom' Update

If you're up to date with the search giant's mobile requirements, you need to make sure you have quality content.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Apps as Fortune Tellers? 5 Ways Predictive Apps Will Change Your World.
Mobile Apps

Apps as Fortune Tellers? 5 Ways Predictive Apps Will Change Your World.

Need an Uber? Or the very latest music? Technology is gearing up to know you better than you know yourself.
Tim Porter | 6 min read
Android Update Lets Users Unlock Phones With Just Their Voices
Mobile

Android Update Lets Users Unlock Phones With Just Their Voices

The Trusted Voice Smart Lock option is being rolled out as part of the Google Play Services 7.0 update
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
From Prison to Silicon Valley: How One Entrepreneur Spun a Jail Sentence Into a Y-Combinator Backed Startup
Starting Up

From Prison to Silicon Valley: How One Entrepreneur Spun a Jail Sentence Into a Y-Combinator Backed Startup

Frederick Hutson shares advice for entrepreneurs with untraditional backgrounds who are seeking VC funding.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
3 Tips to Help You Stand Out From the App Pack
Mobile Apps

3 Tips to Help You Stand Out From the App Pack

It's not enough to provide users with a one-size-fits-all mobile experience.
Dan Preston | 5 min read
Google Play is Google’s online market for purchasing and downloading apps, games, music, books, movies and other content for Android-powered devices.