7 Ways to Make Search Results For Your Brand Name Exactly How You Want Them
7 Ways to Make Search Results For Your Brand Name Exactly How You Want Them

You want searchers to find your brand specifically, not just the products or services you offer.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
4 Ways to Boost Ranking For Your Own Branded Terms

4 Ways to Boost Ranking For Your Own Branded Terms

All that's required to push your company name to the coveted top rank on search is working at it steadily.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Google Can Now Tell People When Your Business Is Too Busy to Visit

Google Can Now Tell People When Your Business Is Too Busy to Visit

Fueled by GPS data, the all-seeing Internet giant is showing consumers the not-so-best times to visit your establishment.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
FTC Warning to Google and Other Search Engines Could Spell Changes for Advertisers

FTC Warning to Google and Other Search Engines Could Spell Changes for Advertisers

Most consumers can't differentiate between paid and organic search engine results, the FTC says. New practices could be on the way.
Eric Siu | 3 min read
Google's Top Search Terms of 2012: What's in It for Business Owners

Google's Top Search Terms of 2012: What's in It for Business Owners

How you can monitor trending topics and make them work for your business -- in search as well as social media.
Jason Fell

Google Search Results Are Free Speech in the U.S.
News and Trends

Google Search Results Are Free Speech in the U.S.

While a San Francisco ruling protects Google search results under the U.S. Constitution, European regulators aren't quite so hands off.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read