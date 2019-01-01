My Queue

Google Ventures

Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris Quits
Google

Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris Quits

Maris, who leaves on Friday, will be replaced by GV managing partner David Krane.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google Just Invested $100 Million Into This 3-D Printing Startup

Google Just Invested $100 Million Into This 3-D Printing Startup

Carbon3D has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Google Ventures.
Jonathan Vanian | 3 min read
Google, Michael Dell Just Invested $60 Million on This

Google, Michael Dell Just Invested $60 Million on This

The groups are betting on a very musical future.
Evelyn Cheng | 5 min read
Top 10 Early-Stage Venture Capital Deals of 2014

Top 10 Early-Stage Venture Capital Deals of 2014

Check out which little-known startups and sectors landed major funding in 2014.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Digg Founder Kevin Rose Leaves Google Ventures

Digg Founder Kevin Rose Leaves Google Ventures

He plans to work full-time on app developer North Technologies.
Dan Primack | 2 min read

More From This Topic

3 Tools Your Startup Needs to Raise More Money
Apps

3 Tools Your Startup Needs to Raise More Money

These apps can aid the tedious and onerous task of getting venture capitalists to budge and fund your company's budget.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Google Ventures Launches $100 Million Startup Fund in Europe
Venture Capital

Google Ventures Launches $100 Million Startup Fund in Europe

The startup investment arm of the digital giant is aiming to put support into new European companies.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How First Grade Classroom Etiquette is Impacting Time-Management Rituals at Google Ventures
Productivity Tools

How First Grade Classroom Etiquette is Impacting Time-Management Rituals at Google Ventures

After seeing how a classroom full of first graders reacted to a certain gadget, a design partner at Google Ventures decided to test it out at the SEO giant.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
This Startup Wants You to Know When a Cyberattack Is Coming
Security

This Startup Wants You to Know When a Cyberattack Is Coming

Google Ventures-backed ThreatStream has developed a real-time intel-sharing system that lets institutions detect and fight against cyber threats.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Uber Competitor Sidecar Now Lets Drivers Set Their Own Prices
Ridesharing Apps

Uber Competitor Sidecar Now Lets Drivers Set Their Own Prices

With a $10 million venture capital infusion and a revamped business model, the lesser-known ridesharing app revs up to roll over the competition.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Signpost Puts a Local Spin on Social Shopping
Marketing

Signpost Puts a Local Spin on Social Shopping

Signpost takes on Groupon as the turf war for social commerce supremacy heats up.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read