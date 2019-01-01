My Queue

Google X Head: 'I'm Afraid of People's Reactions to Technology'
Google X Head: 'I'm Afraid of People's Reactions to Technology'

Google's 'Captain of Moonshots' on his frustration with the slow pace at which society is adapting to technological advancements.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery

Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery

Through a new partnership with Johnson & Johnson, Google is coming to an operating room near you.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Glass to Exit Google X, Report to Nest's Tony Fadell

Glass to Exit Google X, Report to Nest's Tony Fadell

The unit will exit Google X to stand on its own. Ivy Ross, its leader, will report to Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell.
Adam Lashinsky | 2 min read
4 Reasons Why Your App Should Jump on the Apple Pay Bandwagon

4 Reasons Why Your App Should Jump on the Apple Pay Bandwagon

Retooling your app to accept Apple Pay is worthwhile for the enhanced security and convenience, both of which customers demand.
Chris Beauchamp | 3 min read
Google Is Developing an Ingestible Cancer-Detecting Pill

Google Is Developing an Ingestible Cancer-Detecting Pill

The idea is that nanoparticles will continuously monitor your body for disease triggers so they can be detected and treated as soon as they appear.
Laura Entis | 3 min read

Americans Are Living Longer Than Ever
Americans Are Living Longer Than Ever

The average life expectancy for babies born in 2012 -- the latest year researched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- is a record-setting 78.8 years. Can Google eventually help double that number?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Google May Be Developing 'Lego-Like' Video Screens

The top-secret project is reportedly the latest to come out of Google's 'moonshot' division for futuristic initiatives like the self-driving car.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Google Just Bought the Maker of a Tremor-Steadying 'Smart' Spoon

The Liftware Base Stabilizer uses sensors to steady the dining process for the 11 million nationwide sufferers of essential tremor and Parkinson's disease.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google Wants to Build a Model of Perfect Human Health

Big data, meet genetic data. Baseline Study, a Google X project, will collect genetic information from volunteers in order to refine the detection and prevention of diseases.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar

Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Google Glass Creator Babak Parviz Snagged by Amazon

While Parviz's expertise lies in the realm of high-tech optics, it is not yet known what projects he will undertake at Amazon.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google Gets Defensive About Google Glass 'Myths'

Oh, so, Google Glass won't turn you into a creepy, intrusive eyeborg? Right.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read