Google's 'Captain of Moonshots' on his frustration with the slow pace at which society is adapting to technological advancements.
Through a new partnership with Johnson & Johnson, Google is coming to an operating room near you.
The unit will exit Google X to stand on its own. Ivy Ross, its leader, will report to Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell.
Retooling your app to accept Apple Pay is worthwhile for the enhanced security and convenience, both of which customers demand.
The idea is that nanoparticles will continuously monitor your body for disease triggers so they can be detected and treated as soon as they appear.
The average life expectancy for babies born in 2012 -- the latest year researched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- is a record-setting 78.8 years. Can Google eventually help double that number?
The top-secret project is reportedly the latest to come out of Google's 'moonshot' division for futuristic initiatives like the self-driving car.
The Liftware Base Stabilizer uses sensors to steady the dining process for the 11 million nationwide sufferers of essential tremor and Parkinson's disease.
Big data, meet genetic data. Baseline Study, a Google X project, will collect genetic information from volunteers in order to refine the detection and prevention of diseases.
Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
While Parviz's expertise lies in the realm of high-tech optics, it is not yet known what projects he will undertake at Amazon.
Oh, so, Google Glass won't turn you into a creepy, intrusive eyeborg? Right.
