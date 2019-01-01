My Queue

Government and Startup

Potential of Government-tech Start-ups and Their Framework
Government and Startup

Potential of Government-tech Start-ups and Their Framework

Government Support to Government-Tech Start-Ups Crucial to offer full proof solutions to Indian Citizens
Himanshu kk | 4 min read
Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship

Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship

Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Ping Jiang | 5 min read
Indian Start-ups Get a New Definition Under 'Start-up & Stand-up India' Initiative

Indian Start-ups Get a New Definition Under 'Start-up & Stand-up India' Initiative

Even a seven-year-old biz entity can avail the benefits of Start-up India's Action Plan
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Kanwal Rekhi Calls Flipkart a Foolish Startup, Says Govt Must Not Bail Out Companies

Kanwal Rekhi Calls Flipkart a Foolish Startup, Says Govt Must Not Bail Out Companies

"If you start to bail out the failed entrepreneurs, you are going to give new entrepreneurs the sense that they will be bailed out too."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Pradhan Mantri's Mudra Yojana – Funding the Unfunded!

Pradhan Mantri's Mudra Yojana – Funding the Unfunded!

Under the aegis of the yojana, MUDRA has created three products as per the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit.
Dr. Somdutta Singh | 3 min read

5 Government Policies That Would Boost the Fintech Space
FinTech

5 Government Policies That Would Boost the Fintech Space

'Know Your Customer Process' is a ghost which haunts all the financial intermediaries.
Amit Gupta | 4 min read
Banks or VCs; Where Should Startups Seek Funds?
Government and Startup

Banks or VCs; Where Should Startups Seek Funds?

"There are resources that are available from the government which the startups or SMEs don't even know about"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Planning to Startup in Kerala? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kerala Startup Mission!
Government and Startup

Planning to Startup in Kerala? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kerala Startup Mission!

Jayashankar Prasad, CEO Kerala Startup Mission, on everything about the state's initiatives
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
"We Are Taking Innovation To All Over Karnataka" – Priyank Kharge
Government and Startup

"We Are Taking Innovation To All Over Karnataka" – Priyank Kharge

Know how Karnataka government is encouraging entrepreneurship in the state
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read
Another Boost To Modi's Startup Policy, No More Angel Tax
Tax Exemption

Another Boost To Modi's Startup Policy, No More Angel Tax

A corporate tax of 30% was levied on the angel investors which will now be removed.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
'India Is A Country Of Entrepreneurs,' Amazon's Jeff Bezos Tells Modi
Jeff Bezos

'India Is A Country Of Entrepreneurs,' Amazon's Jeff Bezos Tells Modi

Amazon to invest an additional $3 billion, making a total investment of $5 billion in India.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Make In India Vs Startup India
Government and Startup

Make In India Vs Startup India

The current dry funding spell in the 'Startup India' might give a huge leeway to investors to scout for 'real' businesses in the 'Make in India'. In other words, would Make in India be the new 'sexy' for investors to bet on?
Sandeep Soni | 11 min read
What Are Telangana's IT Minister KT Rao's Plans For Silicon Valley
Telangana

What Are Telangana's IT Minister KT Rao's Plans For Silicon Valley

At a convention i Silicon Valley, KTR encouraged investors, startups and members of the startup ecosystem to partner with Telangana government.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
3 Years Tax Exemption On Profit For Startups Too Less? Commerce Ministry Thinks Alike
Ecommerce

3 Years Tax Exemption On Profit For Startups Too Less? Commerce Ministry Thinks Alike

Putting 'Startup India' initiative to action.
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read
What Is Gujarat Government's Plan To Build Its Own Startup Ecosystem
startup policy

What Is Gujarat Government's Plan To Build Its Own Startup Ecosystem

The policy aims to facilitate at least 2000 start-ups in the field of electronics, information technology (IT) and nanotechnology and establish at least 100 incubators in Gujarat
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read