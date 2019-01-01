There are no Videos in your queue.
Government and Startup
Government and Startup
Government Support to Government-Tech Start-Ups Crucial to offer full proof solutions to Indian Citizens
Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Even a seven-year-old biz entity can avail the benefits of Start-up India's Action Plan
"If you start to bail out the failed entrepreneurs, you are going to give new entrepreneurs the sense that they will be bailed out too."
Under the aegis of the yojana, MUDRA has created three products as per the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit.
FinTech
'Know Your Customer Process' is a ghost which haunts all the financial intermediaries.
Government and Startup
"There are resources that are available from the government which the startups or SMEs don't even know about"
Government and Startup
Jayashankar Prasad, CEO Kerala Startup Mission, on everything about the state's initiatives
Tax Exemption
A corporate tax of 30% was levied on the angel investors which will now be removed.
Jeff Bezos
Amazon to invest an additional $3 billion, making a total investment of $5 billion in India.
Government and Startup
The current dry funding spell in the 'Startup India' might give a huge leeway to investors to scout for 'real' businesses in the 'Make in India'. In other words, would Make in India be the new 'sexy' for investors to bet on?
Telangana
At a convention i Silicon Valley, KTR encouraged investors, startups and members of the startup ecosystem to partner with Telangana government.
Ecommerce
Putting 'Startup India' initiative to action.
startup policy
The policy aims to facilitate at least 2000 start-ups in the field of electronics, information technology (IT) and nanotechnology and establish at least 100 incubators in Gujarat
