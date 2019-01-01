My Queue

Government assistance

Ayurveda Medicines To Get Patents
Government

Government has taken measures to safeguard the national interest in respect of grant of patents based on Ayurvedic medicines
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
Now The Ministry Itself Will Solve Your Startup Problems

Government collaborates with Twitter to set up a one-of-its-kind helpline for entrepreneurs.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read