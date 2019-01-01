There are no Videos in your queue.
Government Contracting
Growth Strategies
A new report from American Express on small-business owners doing business with the U.S. government shows that active contractors spent almost $129,000 in the past year seeking out those opportunities.
The Small Business Administration releases its scorecard measuring federal procurement in fiscal year 2012.
A ruling from the Small Business Administration lifts the cap on federal contracts set aside for women-owned small businesses.
The Small Business Administration's budget has to be chopped by 5 percent across the board as a result of forced budget cuts.
Here is how the small-business agency is going to be affected by the $85 billion in government-spending cuts that will go into effect starting Friday.
Growth Strategies
The federal government is the largest buyer of goods or services in the U.S. Here is what you need to do to prepare for doing business with it.
Finance
If Congress can't come to a deal over how to reduce the budget, numerous small businesses could be affected.
Growth Strategies
The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1 million in a group of Northern Alabama small businesses focused on defense and space technologies.
Growth Strategies
A look at how the Defense Alliance in St. Paul, one of 10 economic clusters in an SBA pilot program, is nurturing energy entrepreneurs.
Finance
With the Presidential election nearing, we break down the candidates' stance on small-business contracting and how they plan to invest -- or not invest -- future federal dollars.
Growth Strategies
At the Republican National Convention, Sher Valenzuela stirs more controversy over the role of government in supporting small-business owners.
Growth Strategies
Doing work for the federal government can help a small business grow, but figuring out how to secure a lucrative contract can be tricky.
Finance
Even as Congress considers which if any of the President's jobs measures to pass, some of his proposals are already gaining traction.
Finance
The 3 percent withholding tax due to take effect at year-end has unleashed a groundswell of opposition among business owners and advocates. Here's what they're fighting about.
