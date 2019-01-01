There are no Videos in your queue.
Government Contracts
Google
More than 3,100 employees have signed the letter protesting Google's involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon effort to use AI systems to analyze drone footage.
Searching for new, paying clients? Here's what you need to know to score opportunities for small businesses and women- or minority-owned firms.
The Small Business Administration releases its scorecard measuring federal procurement in fiscal year 2012.
A ruling from the Small Business Administration lifts the cap on federal contracts set aside for women-owned small businesses.
A look at what the federal government's small-business agency could be up to this year and beyond.
Growth Strategies
Doing work for the federal government can help a small business grow, but figuring out how to secure a lucrative contract can be tricky.
Growth Strategies
Investigation finds small-business contracts might actually be going to larger companies.
Marketing
Small businesses don't often think of big businesses as possible clients. But for those that do, here's a new online tool that's designed to help entrepreneurs make big-biz sales.
Starting a Business
With the deadline to work out a deal on a 2011 budget fast approaching, small business owners find they have a lot at stake.
Growth Strategies
After a decade-long struggle, a new program to boost federal contracts among women-owned businesses kicked in. Will it work?
Finance
New rules governing the SBA's 8(a) program went into effect this week. See if your business can benefit from the changes.
Entrepreneurs
Here are 4 ways for women-owned businesses to compete for lucrative opportunities--and not just on price.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
