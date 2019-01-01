My Queue

Government Contracts

Google Staffers Demand End to Work on Pentagon AI Project
Google

Google Staffers Demand End to Work on Pentagon AI Project

More than 3,100 employees have signed the letter protesting Google's involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon effort to use AI systems to analyze drone footage.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
4 Tips for Pursuing Government Contracts

4 Tips for Pursuing Government Contracts

Searching for new, paying clients? Here's what you need to know to score opportunities for small businesses and women- or minority-owned firms.
Drew Hendricks | 4 min read
U.S. Federal Spending at Small Businesses Misses Mark. Again.

U.S. Federal Spending at Small Businesses Misses Mark. Again.

The Small Business Administration releases its scorecard measuring federal procurement in fiscal year 2012.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Women Entrepreneurs Can Win Larger Contracts Through SBA Set-Aside Program

Women Entrepreneurs Can Win Larger Contracts Through SBA Set-Aside Program

A ruling from the Small Business Administration lifts the cap on federal contracts set aside for women-owned small businesses.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
What's Ahead for the SBA in 2013

What's Ahead for the SBA in 2013

A look at what the federal government's small-business agency could be up to this year and beyond.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes
Growth Strategies

Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes

Doing work for the federal government can help a small business grow, but figuring out how to secure a lucrative contract can be tricky.
Catherine Clifford
Senate Grills SBA Over Federal Contracts
Growth Strategies

Senate Grills SBA Over Federal Contracts

Investigation finds small-business contracts might actually be going to larger companies.
Jason Fell
The Most Overlooked Market for Small Business
Marketing

The Most Overlooked Market for Small Business

Small businesses don't often think of big businesses as possible clients. But for those that do, here's a new online tool that's designed to help entrepreneurs make big-biz sales.
Carol Tice
How a Government Shutdown Could Affect Small Businesses
Starting a Business

How a Government Shutdown Could Affect Small Businesses

With the deadline to work out a deal on a 2011 budget fast approaching, small business owners find they have a lot at stake.
Diana Ransom
Will New SBA Rules Give Women Entrepreneurs Their Due?
Growth Strategies

Will New SBA Rules Give Women Entrepreneurs Their Due?

After a decade-long struggle, a new program to boost federal contracts among women-owned businesses kicked in. Will it work?
Carol Tice
SBA Fine-Tunes Rules for Disadvantaged Firms
Finance

SBA Fine-Tunes Rules for Disadvantaged Firms

New rules governing the SBA's 8(a) program went into effect this week. See if your business can benefit from the changes.
Mikal E. Belicove
How to Learn the Government-Contracting Ropes -- Free

How to Learn the Government-Contracting Ropes -- Free

Carol Tice
Government Contracts Short Small Biz

Government Contracts Short Small Biz

Carol Tice
New Blog Cuts Government Red Tape

New Blog Cuts Government Red Tape

Carol Tice
How to Win a Local Government Contract
Entrepreneurs

How to Win a Local Government Contract

Here are 4 ways for women-owned businesses to compete for lucrative opportunities--and not just on price.
Shai Littlejohn | 4 min read