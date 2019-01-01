My Queue

Government policy

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?
MSMEs

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?

What does loan restructuring mean for MSMEs: a lasting solution or just a band-aid for their everlasting distress? Entrepreneur examines.
Mohit Sabharwal | 5 min read
Challenges You Face if You Are an Entrepreneur

Challenges You Face if You Are an Entrepreneur

An entrepreneur has no choice to become resilient along the way, every misstep, every fumble however painful, does make us stronger
Sumedha Salunkhe Naik | 7 min read
Solar Power in India: 2018 in Review & What 2019 Has in Store

Solar Power in India: 2018 in Review & What 2019 Has in Store

India is expected to add 10GW of solar capacity in 2019 which should help boost India's overall renewable energy share cross 10per cent by 2020
Ashit Maru | 5 min read
Forerunner For Innovation-after Technology, Priyank Kharge Eyes Social Innovation

Forerunner For Innovation-after Technology, Priyank Kharge Eyes Social Innovation

From departments of the government to various public schemes, technology can change the functioning of it all
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle

How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle

Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read

How Indo-Korean Ties Can Enhance the Economy of Both Countries
Government policy

How Indo-Korean Ties Can Enhance the Economy of Both Countries

India is a potential market for start-ups and is witnessing a surge in Korean companies investing in the Indian market
Cheolwon Charlie Lee | 3 min read
How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers
Government policy

How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers

While the intent of the government, to protect user privacy, is fine but what makes it controversial is the mandate to store data 'only' in India.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read
How do State Leaders Bring out the Entrepreneur in You?
Entrepreneurs

How do State Leaders Bring out the Entrepreneur in You?

Be part of an unique session on the role of state leaders in crafting entrepreneur-friendly policies, at Entrepreneur India 2018 on July 16-17 at the JW Marriott, New Delhi.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Don't Wait for the Government: Entrepreneurs Are Keeping America Great
Entrepreneurship

Don't Wait for the Government: Entrepreneurs Are Keeping America Great

Entrepreneurs are helping their local communities by introducing products and technologies for new markets across the country.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Challenges in Biotechnology and the Way Forward
Biotechnology

Challenges in Biotechnology and the Way Forward

Biotechnologists must be able to handle the society and address the controversial aspects of bringing a technology or a product in use
Muthu Singaram | 4 min read
Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship

Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Ping Jiang | 5 min read
Can Piyush Goyal Deliver on the Challenging Railway Portfolio?
Government policy

Can Piyush Goyal Deliver on the Challenging Railway Portfolio?

Expect much ambitious targets for the railways with newer means of management
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
Redefining Modern Feminism in the World of Business
Women Entrepreneurs

Redefining Modern Feminism in the World of Business

One of the biggest challenges is the lack of financial investments for women
Ameera Shah | 4 min read
#5 Big Opportunities in Indian Aerospace Industry
aerospace industry

#5 Big Opportunities in Indian Aerospace Industry

There are more than three million parts in a plane that requires hundreds of vendors to complete
Arvind Melligiri | 5 min read
Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government
Government policy

Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government

"We need to improve the functionality of the Parliament. MLAs with criminal cases should not be allowed to hold office."
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read