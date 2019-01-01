There are no Videos in your queue.
Government Shutdown
The $1.1 trillion spending bill was passed despite strenuous Democratic objections to controversial financial provisions.
Recent comments from a congressman in New Jersey are an example of how some regulatory schemes are downright scary.
Why Twitter has staying power, a progressive pitch in NYC, play with your pet remotely via Petcube, putting the iPad Air through the ringer, why small businesses should love Bitcoin. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
High-growth firms have a huge potential for creating U.S. jobs. According to Karen Mills, there are three key components to getting there.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says the threat to not raise the nation's debt limit is a 'political weapon of mass destruction' both sides need to resist.
More From This Topic
Franchises
As the government shutdown stretches on, some franchisees find themselves lacking customers and in need of frozen SBA loans.
Technology
RoboRoaches for sale, iBeengo wants you to go too, a MBA for entrepreneurs, the war on working from home, Burberry CEO on the future of retail and design, A tech writer goes on a social-media diet. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Leadership
Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, will give customers the opportunity to sign a petition calling for an end to the government shutdown.
Finance
What will happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt obligations? Here are 7 possible outcomes -- and they don't look good.
Franchises
Private businesses located on national parks and in federal buildings face substantial losses during government shutdown. How should owners react?
Marketing
Starbucks appears to be sending a message about cooperation to lawmakers in Washington, but it's really just getting more customers into its stores.
Marketing
Outspoken Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is calling for business leaders to work to encourage compromise and end the government shutdown.
Technology
Austin Startup Week kicks off with a battle of the bands, the Shutdown threatens to thwart D.C.-area businesses, great minds connect at the Inc. 500|5000 awards. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Technology
In Day 4 of the federal government shutdown, many D.C.-area businesses are struggling to cope with reduced sales.
Technology
In the category of epic role reversals, the New York Daily News makes big companies pitch to startups and other need-to-know stories from this week.
