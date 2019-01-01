My Queue

Government Shutdown

House Narrowly Passes Spending Bill, Averts U.S. Government Shutdown
House Narrowly Passes Spending Bill, Averts U.S. Government Shutdown

The $1.1 trillion spending bill was passed despite strenuous Democratic objections to controversial financial provisions.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Ridiculous Thing One Congressman Said About Self-Driving Cars

Recent comments from a congressman in New Jersey are an example of how some regulatory schemes are downright scary.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Nov. 8, 2013

Why Twitter has staying power, a progressive pitch in NYC, play with your pet remotely via Petcube, putting the iPad Air through the ringer, why small businesses should love Bitcoin. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Former SBA Chief on 3 Keys to a Better U.S. Entrepreneur Economy

High-growth firms have a huge potential for creating U.S. jobs. According to Karen Mills, there are three key components to getting there.
Karen Mills | 4 min read
Buffett to Congress: Stop Using Debt Limit as Weapon

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says the threat to not raise the nation's debt limit is a 'political weapon of mass destruction' both sides need to resist.
Alex Crippen | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Franchisees Suffer as Shutdown Hurts Sales, Expansion Plans
Franchisees Suffer as Shutdown Hurts Sales, Expansion Plans

As the government shutdown stretches on, some franchisees find themselves lacking customers and in need of frozen SBA loans.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Oct. 11, 2013
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Oct. 11, 2013

RoboRoaches for sale, iBeengo wants you to go too, a MBA for entrepreneurs, the war on working from home, Burberry CEO on the future of retail and design, A tech writer goes on a social-media diet. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Starbucks CEO Launches Petition to End Government Shutdown
Starbucks CEO Launches Petition to End Government Shutdown

Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, will give customers the opportunity to sign a petition calling for an end to the government shutdown.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
7 Consequences of the Potential Debt Default
7 Consequences of the Potential Debt Default

What will happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt obligations? Here are 7 possible outcomes -- and they don't look good.
Jeff Cox | 7 min read
Restaurants in Federal Spaces Forced to Close Doors Amid Government Shutdown
Restaurants in Federal Spaces Forced to Close Doors Amid Government Shutdown

Private businesses located on national parks and in federal buildings face substantial losses during government shutdown. How should owners react?
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Starbucks' Free Coffee Promotion Isn't Actually About Ending the Government Shutdown
Starbucks' Free Coffee Promotion Isn't Actually About Ending the Government Shutdown

Starbucks appears to be sending a message about cooperation to lawmakers in Washington, but it's really just getting more customers into its stores.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Starbucks CEO Asks Business Leaders to Speak Out Against Shutdown
Starbucks CEO Asks Business Leaders to Speak Out Against Shutdown

Outspoken Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is calling for business leaders to work to encourage compromise and end the government shutdown.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

Austin Startup Week kicks off with a battle of the bands, the Shutdown threatens to thwart D.C.-area businesses, great minds connect at the Inc. 500|5000 awards. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
With Shutdown and Shootout, Washington D.C. Businesses Report Significant Losses
With Shutdown and Shootout, Washington D.C. Businesses Report Significant Losses

In Day 4 of the federal government shutdown, many D.C.-area businesses are struggling to cope with reduced sales.
Shayna Meliker | 5 min read
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Oct. 4, 2013
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week, Oct. 4, 2013

In the category of epic role reversals, the New York Daily News makes big companies pitch to startups and other need-to-know stories from this week.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read