Government Surveillance
Telecommunications
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
This, according to the company's first ever transparency report.
Top-secret documents suggest U.S. government researchers created a version of Apple's application development tool to create surveillance backdoors into programs distributed on the App Store.
The online storage company has a new set of data request principles to guide its decision making when responding to government requests.
Just 11 days after a federal judge in Washington said the NSA's phone-data collection program is 'almost certainly' unconstitutional, a federal judge in New York said the program is legal.
Amid NSA snooping, the biggest American Internet companies are taking a list of demands to Washington.
Recent comments from Yahoo's CEO suggest U.S. technology companies can be charged with the high crime of treason if they meddle in the government's attempt to collect private data on citizens.
Groklaw, generally considered the go-to web community for legal issues related to technology, has abruptly shut down, citing the U.S. government's surveillance of emails.
Two prominent secure email services have shut down, apparently under pressure from the federal government.
