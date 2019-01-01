My Queue

Government Surveillance

Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy
Telecommunications

Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
Reuters | 3 min read
Snapchat Complies With Government Data Requests at a Higher Rate Than Yahoo, Twitter, Facebook and Google

Snapchat Complies With Government Data Requests at a Higher Rate Than Yahoo, Twitter, Facebook and Google

This, according to the company's first ever transparency report.
Erin Griffith | 2 min read
CIA Sought to Hack Apple iPhones for Nearly a Decade

CIA Sought to Hack Apple iPhones for Nearly a Decade

Top-secret documents suggest U.S. government researchers created a version of Apple's application development tool to create surveillance backdoors into programs distributed on the App Store.
Reuters | 3 min read
Dropbox Addresses NSA Surveillance Fears in New Privacy Policy

Dropbox Addresses NSA Surveillance Fears in New Privacy Policy

The online storage company has a new set of data request principles to guide its decision making when responding to government requests.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Judge Says NSA Phone Surveillance Is Constitutional

Judge Says NSA Phone Surveillance Is Constitutional

Just 11 days after a federal judge in Washington said the NSA's phone-data collection program is 'almost certainly' unconstitutional, a federal judge in New York said the program is legal.
Lauren Covello | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Tech Giants Form Group to Pressure U.S. Over Surveillance
Technology

Tech Giants Form Group to Pressure U.S. Over Surveillance

Amid NSA snooping, the biggest American Internet companies are taking a list of demands to Washington.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Marissa Mayer, Traitor?
Technology

Marissa Mayer, Traitor?

Recent comments from Yahoo's CEO suggest U.S. technology companies can be charged with the high crime of treason if they meddle in the government's attempt to collect private data on citizens.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Another Site Shuts Down on Government Surveillance Fears
Technology

Another Site Shuts Down on Government Surveillance Fears

Groklaw, generally considered the go-to web community for legal issues related to technology, has abruptly shut down, citing the U.S. government's surveillance of emails.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Amid Surveillance Concerns, Email Services Pull Plug on Themselves
Technology

Amid Surveillance Concerns, Email Services Pull Plug on Themselves

Two prominent secure email services have shut down, apparently under pressure from the federal government.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read