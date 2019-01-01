My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gowalla

SXSW's Biggest Debuts -- and Disappointments
SXSW 2014

SXSW's Biggest Debuts -- and Disappointments

Some of today's most famous tech companies got their start at South by Southwest. But not everything that emerges from this annual Texan festival becomes bigger and better.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
Gowalla Co-Founder Leaving Facebook, Has Plans for a New Project

Gowalla Co-Founder Leaving Facebook, Has Plans for a New Project

After a year and a half at Facebook, Josh Williams says he plans to stay in San Francisco and 'work on something new.'
Alyson Shontell | 2 min read
How Gowalla's Deal with Facebook Affects You

How Gowalla's Deal with Facebook Affects You

Facebook's recent hire of Gowalla's geosocial team may signal the launch of Timeline, sooner.
Mikal E. Belicove
How Gowalla, Still in Startup Mode, Changed Direction -- Fast

How Gowalla, Still in Startup Mode, Changed Direction -- Fast

With Foursquare fast gaining ground, the location-service startup made difficult changes to its business model. What entrepreneurs can learn from the young company's pivot.
John Shinal | 4 min read
Location-Based Check-Ins on the Rise with Consumers

Location-Based Check-Ins on the Rise with Consumers

Finally, good news for businesses interested in tapping into the power of social check-ins to find customers.
Mikal E. Belicove

More From This Topic

Why We're Still Lost In Geolocation
Growth Strategies

Why We're Still Lost In Geolocation

If you expect services like Foursquare or Gowalla to help grow your business, move past the check-in and offer something of value.
Mikal E. Belicove
Which Service Will Get You on Your Customers' Map?
Growth Strategies

Which Service Will Get You on Your Customers' Map?

Not all location-based social networking service providers are alike.
Mikal E. Belicove
Here Come the Gatecrashers
Growth Strategies

Here Come the Gatecrashers

The international Interactive, Film and Music Festival called South By Southwest begins today. And it's all about you.
Bryan Keplesky
Foursquare, Watch Your Back
Starting a Business

Foursquare, Watch Your Back

Gowalla is erasing the line separating the real world from its virtual counterpart.
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read