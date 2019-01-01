There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
GPS
GPS
After all, we're all a little more serious about our work when the boss is watching, right?
Sure, you already know about GPS. But livestock tracking? Fog computing? Bet you haven't heard of those. You will.
The U.S. Air Force awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX an $83 million contract to launch a GPS satellite in 2018.
The intended target was a block away.
The prototype may look ludicrous, but it's both hands-free and language-free.
More From This Topic
Smartphones
From being able to diagnose skin conditions to knowing your location down to the centimeter, the computer in your pocket is only going to get more and more mindboggling.
News and Trends
The attorney filing the suit says she foresees a legal trend around privacy and productivity tracking.
Navigation
The Dutch navigation company's automotive division has won big contracts in recent months, prompting analyst upgrades and a 40 percent surge in its shares.
GPS
PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Far Out Tech
No longer do you have to rely on maps or GPS systems, both of which require riders to take their eyes off the road.
Technology
If you had this gadget on your pup, you could be keeping tabs on and talking to him right now, no matter how far apart you are.
Apple
Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Commercial Vehicles
It can track vehicle location, real-time movement and driver performance, dramatically increasing efficiency.
Startups
Check out these three cool, innovative Nordic startups that are seeking to expand to the U.S.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?