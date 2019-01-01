Grace & Frankie

Renace de la crisis al mejor estilo de Grace & Frankie
Cultura Pop

Si tienes mucho tiempo casado con un estilo de vida o con un proyecto y te das cuenta de que no ha funcionado como debería no te asustes, deja los sentimentalismos, afronta el problema y dale un giro a tu vida sin importar tu edad.
María Arcia | 6 min read