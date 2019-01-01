My Queue

Graduaciones

Qué le dijo Hillary Clinton a los graduados de la clase de 2017
La ex primera dama y ex secretaria de Estado habló con los estudiantes del Boston's Wellesley College.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg por fin se graduará de Harvard

Tras 12 años de haber abandonado la escuela para fundar Facebook, el joven multimillonario dará el discurso de graduación y obtendrá un título honorario.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read