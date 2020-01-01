Gramophone

This Indore-Based Agritech Startup Helps Farmers Increase Yield Upto 40%
Founded in 2016, Gramophone claims to reduce cost of cultivation by 15-20 per cent
Debarghya Sil | 6 min read