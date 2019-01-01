There are no Videos in your queue.
Grants
Finance
If you're the owner of a women-owned business, lucky you! These funding sources are targeted directly at you.
You could get just the injection of cash you need through grant support, business development companies or online lenders.
Delivery company UPS will provide a grant of $800,000 plus logistical support to a partnership including Gavi and robotics company Zipline International Inc.
Only a tiny fraction of startup funding comes from venture capital firms. So what about everyone else? How are growing businesses supporting the rest of their growth needs?
Small businesses are cashing in from corporate loans and grants.
Finance
Here are four things entrepreneurs should know about this type of funding, along with some best practices.
Grants
The Small Business Administration is crisscrossing the nation to educate entrepreneurs about how to apply for grants focused on early stage companies.
Trade Shows
Trade shows are an opportunity for upstart companies to show their stuff and make vital connections but the cost of entry is steep.
Veteran Entrepreneurs
A grateful nation gives its warriors at least a bit of help making the transition from military life to launching their own businesses.
Finance
The bank is looking to give 20 U.S. small businesses $150,000 in grants.
Grants
Programs around the nation will double the savings of low-income entrepreneurs working to start a business.
Grants
Competition for the money is fierce but the federal government allocates $2B a year in grants for early stage ideas few investors will touch.
Finance
It just might be. Here's how to win one at a local, state or federal level.
Eric Schmidt
Schmidt says he's putting his money where his mouth is as he promotes his book, The New Digital Age.
