GrapeStory

4 Tips for Making Memorable Vine Videos
Vine

4 Tips for Making Memorable Vine Videos

Jerome Jarre and Rudy Mancuso of GrapeStory offer expert advice on how to make your Vines worth watching.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands

The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands

Gary Vaynerchuk's viral video company, GrapeStory, gets paid up to $25,000 to create sponsored posts for brands on Vine, Instagram on Snapchat.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read