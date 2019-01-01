My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Great Achievements

Pursue Those Scary Dreams and Crazy Ideas to Make Every Day Your Best Day Ever
Entrepreneur Mindset

Pursue Those Scary Dreams and Crazy Ideas to Make Every Day Your Best Day Ever

Placing your need and wants first, going after seemingly impossible goals and celebrating the achievements of others are just a few ways to feel great every day.
Adam Toren | 7 min read
5 Ways to Achieve Your Desired Win

5 Ways to Achieve Your Desired Win

The people who know their strengths and have a plan for bolstering their weaknesses eventually reach whatever goals they value most.
Israel Idonije | 5 min read
3 Reasons Why You Should Raise Your Standards

3 Reasons Why You Should Raise Your Standards

Top performers have higher overall standards compared to others.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
The Enduring Legacy of 'The Great One's' Is His Leadership

The Enduring Legacy of 'The Great One's' Is His Leadership

Wayne Gretzky isn't stuck on himself. He gives praise to all those around him.
Asher Raphael | 4 min read
Success Feels Magical But How Entrepreneurs Achieve Their Dreams Is All Common Sense

Success Feels Magical But How Entrepreneurs Achieve Their Dreams Is All Common Sense

The techniques are known, but no one can make you use them. Here, root through the toolbox once more and rekindle the need to become great.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Muhammad Ali and What It Takes to Achieve Greatness
Great Achievements

Muhammad Ali and What It Takes to Achieve Greatness

The man who revolutionized boxing and became an American icon called himself The Greatest and worked hard to prove it was no idle boast.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
Ultra Marathoner Dean Karnazes Says That Greatness Is Shaped By Spectacular Failure
Entrepreneur Network

Ultra Marathoner Dean Karnazes Says That Greatness Is Shaped By Spectacular Failure

The famous distance runner tells Joe De Sena of Spartan UP! Podcast to always push yourself to failure -- and you will always get better.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
How Real Entrepreneurs Made it Happen
Weekly Tips Roundup

How Real Entrepreneurs Made it Happen

Stories of grit and dedication from a tech guru and a beauty mogul.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
This Franchisee's Business Has Taken Flight, But Not in an Ordinary Way
Franchise Players

This Franchisee's Business Has Taken Flight, But Not in an Ordinary Way

Bob Minkert was enthralled that a hot-air balloon could be used to promote his Mr. Electric franchise. So he went out and bought one.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Great Achievements: Smart Shoes and an Important Invention
Great Achievements

Great Achievements: Smart Shoes and an Important Invention

Get inspired by these recent wins for the entrepreneurial community.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Entrepreneur Who Inspired 'Joy' Talks Movie-Making and Retail
Movies

The Entrepreneur Who Inspired 'Joy' Talks Movie-Making and Retail

At one point, she shares, megastar Robert De Niro leaned in to ask her advice about his idea for an invention.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench
Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench

A Hanukkah doll has grown with the help of two very different sharks.
Brian O'Connor | 5 min read
Great Achievements: Funding Win for Cult TV Fans
Great Achievements

Great Achievements: Funding Win for Cult TV Fans

Get inspired by these recent wins for the entrepreneurial community.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Fascinating Edtech Companies From National Education Week
Education Tech

5 Fascinating Edtech Companies From National Education Week

From launching experiments into space to an online architectural academy, here's a look at a few businesses applying entrepreneurial solutions to teaching and learning.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty
Digital Media

With $40 Million in Fresh Funding, Tastemade Is Building a Digital Food Dynasty

To date, the online video network focused on food, travel and lifestyle-related content, has raised $80.3 million.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read