Great Britain

Don't Say 'Tally Ho' To The U.K. -- Yet!
Brexit

Don't Say 'Tally Ho' To The U.K. -- Yet!

Many of the predictions about Britain's imminent 'Brexit' are bad for U.S. businesses. But not all of them.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
Britain Just Voted to 'Brexit' the EU. What Does That Mean for Americans?

Britain Just Voted to 'Brexit' the EU. What Does That Mean for Americans?

The decision is expected to have global implications, some of which may take years to play out.
Reuters | 3 min read
If U.K. Voters Make a Brexit They Will Take Unwilling U.S. Businesses With Them

If U.K. Voters Make a Brexit They Will Take Unwilling U.S. Businesses With Them

The close ties with British partners has amounted to something like a guest pass into the EU for American companies. That might change.
David Nicholls | 5 min read
U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch

Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
Anmar Frangoul | 3 min read
Dyson Rumored to Be Developing Electric Car Funded by British Government

Dyson Rumored to Be Developing Electric Car Funded by British Government

This is one of many instances of the company branching out beyond vacuum cleaners.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

More From This Topic

4 of Britain's Brightest Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing the Startup Landscape
Young Entrepreneur

4 of Britain's Brightest Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing the Startup Landscape

Take a look across the Pond to find a new crop of exciting young go-getters.
Drew Hendricks | 4 min read
There's an Epic Battle of Christmas Commercials Unfolding in the U.K.
Advertising

There's an Epic Battle of Christmas Commercials Unfolding in the U.K.

In one corner -- swooning penguins. In the other -- a heartrending historical account of soldiers calling a temporary truce.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Queen Elizabeth Had Something to Do With a Tweet
Twitter

Queen Elizabeth Had Something to Do With a Tweet

She may not have penned it herself, but was probably somehow involved in the process.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.
Freedom of Speech

Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.

British Justice Secretary: 'Internet trolls are cowards who are poisoning our national life.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Royal Baby No. 2: Why the Economy Hopes It's a Girl
Gender

Royal Baby No. 2: Why the Economy Hopes It's a Girl

The hype surrounding Prince George's birth spurred an economic bump. Will Prince William and Kate Middleton's next little bundle of joy do the same?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
America Is Still the Land of Opportunity for British Tech Stars
Global Business

America Is Still the Land of Opportunity for British Tech Stars

A British consul general details how transplants from across the pond eye the States for entrepreneurial endeavors and outlines a few obstacles to their success.
Danny Lopez | 6 min read