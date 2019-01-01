There are no Videos in your queue.
Great Britain
Brexit
Many of the predictions about Britain's imminent 'Brexit' are bad for U.S. businesses. But not all of them.
The decision is expected to have global implications, some of which may take years to play out.
The close ties with British partners has amounted to something like a guest pass into the EU for American companies. That might change.
Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
This is one of many instances of the company branching out beyond vacuum cleaners.
Young Entrepreneur
Take a look across the Pond to find a new crop of exciting young go-getters.
Advertising
In one corner -- swooning penguins. In the other -- a heartrending historical account of soldiers calling a temporary truce.
Twitter
She may not have penned it herself, but was probably somehow involved in the process.
Freedom of Speech
British Justice Secretary: 'Internet trolls are cowards who are poisoning our national life.'
Gender
The hype surrounding Prince George's birth spurred an economic bump. Will Prince William and Kate Middleton's next little bundle of joy do the same?
Global Business
A British consul general details how transplants from across the pond eye the States for entrepreneurial endeavors and outlines a few obstacles to their success.
