My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Green Beret

Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear
Military

Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear

Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
4 Mental Tactics to Increase Your Odds of Staying Alive, According to This Green Beret

4 Mental Tactics to Increase Your Odds of Staying Alive, According to This Green Beret

Here's what a former Special Forces leader tells himself every morning to be ready for anything.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
Your Texts and Emails are a Ticking Time Bomb, According to This Green Beret

Your Texts and Emails are a Ticking Time Bomb, According to This Green Beret

Secure communication should really be at the top of mind for any entrepreneur. And the best line of defense probably isn't what you think.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
The Green Beret Hotel Check-In Safety List

The Green Beret Hotel Check-In Safety List

Whether you're going back home or heading overseas, here are some simple things you can do to ensure a safer stay.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Use This Green Beret Plan to Have a Super Productive Day

Use This Green Beret Plan to Have a Super Productive Day

Five steps can make the difference between spinning your wheels and getting the big win.
Dan Bova | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Use This Green Beret Morning Routine to Feel Energized All Day
Sleep

Use This Green Beret Morning Routine to Feel Energized All Day

Tired of feeling tired? Here's a proven plan to win that battle.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
Use These Green Beret Tactics to Shut Down a Meeting Bully
Psychology

Use These Green Beret Tactics to Shut Down a Meeting Bully

Win a war of words before anyone opens their mouth.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
Use This Green Beret Method to Find Out if Someone Is Trustworthy
Psychology

Use This Green Beret Method to Find Out if Someone Is Trustworthy

Thinking about a new partnership? Check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
Dan Bova | 6 min read