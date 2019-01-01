There are no Videos in your queue.
Green Beret
Military
Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Here's what a former Special Forces leader tells himself every morning to be ready for anything.
Secure communication should really be at the top of mind for any entrepreneur. And the best line of defense probably isn't what you think.
Whether you're going back home or heading overseas, here are some simple things you can do to ensure a safer stay.
Five steps can make the difference between spinning your wheels and getting the big win.
Sleep
Tired of feeling tired? Here's a proven plan to win that battle.
Psychology
Win a war of words before anyone opens their mouth.
Psychology
Thinking about a new partnership? Check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
