My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Greg Lockwood

How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business
Growth Strategies

How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business

A brainstorm turned Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, from a mail-order business owner into an entrepreneur who turned the furniture industry upside down.
Richard Koch | 8 min read
5 Ways to Increase Your Sales and Make Your Products Easier to Use

5 Ways to Increase Your Sales and Make Your Products Easier to Use

The first step in proposition-simplifying is to make the product you sell easier for your customers to use. Here are five ways to make that happen.
Richard Koch | 6 min read
How Ford Created a Huge Market by Lowering its Prices

How Ford Created a Huge Market by Lowering its Prices

By creating cars cheap enough for almost anyone to buy, Henry Ford built a billion-dollar company.
Richard Koch | 8 min read
Price Simplifying Vs. Proposition Simplifying: Understanding Your Options

Price Simplifying Vs. Proposition Simplifying: Understanding Your Options

These two strategies for growing a successful business are very different. Find out which would be a good match for you.
Richard Koch | 8 min read