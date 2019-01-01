My Queue

Grin Scooters defiende su permiso y sigue operando en CDMX
Grin Scooters defiende su permiso y sigue operando en CDMX

De acuerdo con el gobierno capitalino, la empresa de monopatines no entregó la información necesaria para continuar con su permiso
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Los monopatines y bicicletas de Grin y Yellow se fusionan para crear la nueva empresa Grow Mobility

Los monopatines y bicicletas de Grin y Yellow se fusionan para crear la nueva empresa Grow Mobility

Esta nueva marca busca ser la plataforma de micromovilidad y servicios más grande de América Latina.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read