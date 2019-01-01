There are no Videos in your queue.
Grooming
Charlie Moyer's Badass Beard Care is the culmination of a lifelong obsession.
Going makeup-free could cost you.
Our list of the top 10 trending categories for 2016.
A clubhouse atmosphere sets a men's grooming salon apart.
A part-time singer's company provides a stylish way to save money
Branding
A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Community building
The Blind Barber is more than just a chill place to get your hair cut, a shave and hang out while sipping on a coffee or cocktail.
Kickstarter
The Skarp razor cuts hair with a little laser.
Retail
The co-founder of Blind Barber explains how he got his products on the shelves of big-name stores.
Beauty Businesses
Startups and established brands alike are trying to lure men to the world of beauty, but the CEO of Dollar Shave Club says some hand-holding is required.
Dress Codes
Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Dress Codes
Prove you understand the culture of the startup world by adding a little personal flare to your professional attire.
Starting a Business
If you work from home, you need these five essential tips. Better still, tape them to your bathroom mirror.
