Groupthink

Managing Teams

Internal competition, poorly designed incentive systems and groupthink can derail your group quickly.
Beth Miller | 5 min read
What You Know That Just Ain't So Is Killing Your Company

Recognizing our biases makes room for building a creative culture. The alternative is stagnation.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
With GM's Massive Recall, Is Corporate Culture to Blame?

Did the mistake lie not with a faulty part but rather with how the entire company dealt with problems?
Brian Fielkow | 4 min read
Collaborating Is a Waste of Time If It Falls Into These 4 Traps

Be wary of groupthink, three-hour meetings and open offices dominated by chatterboxes. Encourage meaningful followup on worthy ideas.
Tony Lopresti | 4 min read