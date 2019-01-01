There are no Videos in your queue.
Growth Conference 2015 Miami
Crowdfunding
'Campaigns with video raise 115 percent more money than ones without,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Kill two birds with one stone, says crowdfunding consultant Sally Outlaw.
Entrepreneur and investor Barbara Corcoran offers advice to the founder of an electronics repair company who wants to ramp up growth.
The 'Shark Tank' investor offered feedback on everything from pitching to pricing at a recent event hosted by Entrepreneur.
College student Aaron Goldstein reflects on how he founded his company and where he wants to take it next.
GrowthCon
Yapp founder Maria Seidman tells a crowd in Miami the story of Yapp's beginning, including the huge risk she took to make it happen.
Failure
Barbara Corcoran's life is studded with episodes of failure and rejection. Here, the startup investor and real-estate entrepreneur reflects on how she's pulled through.
Publicity
A little love from the media can do wonders for your business -- you just need to know what to give them.
Inspiration
'Thank God for the gift of the insult,' says the Shark Tank investor.
Inspiration
Barbara Corcoran may seem fearless, but that's hardly the case.
Overcoming Obstacles
The real-estate mogul and startup investor knows how to fail -- and she's not afraid to do it.
