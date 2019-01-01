My Queue

Growth Conference 2015 Miami

The 1 Thing Your Crowdfunding Campaign Must Have
Crowdfunding

'Campaigns with video raise 115 percent more money than ones without,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Create Compelling Rewards for Your Crowdfunding Backers

Kill two birds with one stone, says crowdfunding consultant Sally Outlaw.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Should I Franchise? Advice From a Shark Tank Star.

Entrepreneur and investor Barbara Corcoran offers advice to the founder of an electronics repair company who wants to ramp up growth.
Lauren Covello | 7 min read
How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.

The 'Shark Tank' investor offered feedback on everything from pitching to pricing at a recent event hosted by Entrepreneur.
Lauren Covello | 7 min read
How FeverSmart Is Heating Up Mobile Health Care

College student Aaron Goldstein reflects on how he founded his company and where he wants to take it next.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Emerging Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner: 'We've Had Many, Many Failures'
GrowthCon

Yapp founder Maria Seidman tells a crowd in Miami the story of Yapp's beginning, including the huge risk she took to make it happen.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How Persistence Paid Off for This 'Shark Tank' Star
Failure

Barbara Corcoran's life is studded with episodes of failure and rejection. Here, the startup investor and real-estate entrepreneur reflects on how she's pulled through.
Lauren Covello | 13 min read
Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner on How He Caught the Entrepreneurial Bug
Starting a Business

Gravity Payments founder Dan Price reflects on his beginnings in business.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: How This One Little Thing Got My Company Big Publicity
Publicity

A little love from the media can do wonders for your business -- you just need to know what to give them.
Lauren Covello | 5 min read
How Barbara Corcoran Turned Her Ex-Boyfriend's Insults Into Motivation to Succeed
Inspiration

'Thank God for the gift of the insult,' says the Shark Tank investor.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
What This 'Shark Tank' Star Tells Herself When She Needs a Jolt of Confidence
Inspiration

Barbara Corcoran may seem fearless, but that's hardly the case.
Lauren Covello | 5 min read
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Real Winners Say 'Hit Me Again'
Overcoming Obstacles

The real-estate mogul and startup investor knows how to fail -- and she's not afraid to do it.
Lauren Covello | 5 min read