My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

growth mindset

How To Achieve Double Digit Growth During A Downturn
Growth Strategies

How To Achieve Double Digit Growth During A Downturn

When siblings Shilpa and Ushir Mehta purchased Production Logix in 2015, their aim was to grow the business. Here's how they've achieved double digit growth, faced their challenges and focused on putting people first.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 5 min read
Pivoting At The Right Time Is Key To Growth

Pivoting At The Right Time Is Key To Growth

How 28-year-old Adam Fine launched his startup with R85 000, and today is poised for massive growth, with the business tripling in size over 18 months.
Monique Verduyn | 5 min read
How to Create a Future-Proof You

How to Create a Future-Proof You

We can't predict the future, but we can prepare for it - and the more prepared we are, the higher our chances of success.
Erik Kruger | 4 min read
How To Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants To Become Great

How To Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants To Become Great

Executive coach Erik Kruger wants to be South Africa's top coach and speaker. He's well on his way to achieving his vision because he fosters a success mindset and is focused on learning from the world's top experts.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 4 min read
It's Time to Change Your Mind About Failure

It's Time to Change Your Mind About Failure

If you want to really be a success, you need to first learn to fail.
Nicole Crampton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

You've Built a Successful Business. Now, How Big Can You Take It?
Growth Strategies

You've Built a Successful Business. Now, How Big Can You Take It?

Allon Raiz has built the most successful business prosperator on the African continent, but he's not resting on his laurels. His focus is aggressive scale. This is how he's doing it.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 5 min read
Rich Mulholland on Why You Need to Stop Being Satisfied and Start Getting Hungry
growth mindset

Rich Mulholland on Why You Need to Stop Being Satisfied and Start Getting Hungry

Is it possible to stay passionate after decades in an industry? As it turns out, the answer is yes – as long as you're finding new ways to fuel your fire. As Rich Mulholland is discovering, sometimes that also means handing over the reigns of the business you started and nurtured for years to launch something new.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 13 min read
To Survive and Thrive, You Need a Growth Mindset
growth mindset

To Survive and Thrive, You Need a Growth Mindset

The business case for a growth mindset is not what you think it is - if you're serious about success, you need to start believing in yourself.
Rob Jardine | 6 min read
Are You Scalable?
Growth Strategies

Are You Scalable?

We all have high-level growth goals. The ability to take our businesses from R10 million to R100 million and even R1 billion is what drives us. And yet, 70% of the top 1% of businesses (by growth potential) land up failing to scale. Here's how you can assess if you'll make it, or if you need to first make some fundamental adjustments before pursuing your growth goals.
Jason Goldberg | 8 min read
How The Right Commitments Will Secure Your Success
growth mindset

How The Right Commitments Will Secure Your Success

True commitment is the ultimate determining factor of whether you will be successful or not. All the other positive attributes that we usually assign to great entrepreneurs (such as perseverance, focus, and resilience) stem from commitment.
Erik Kruger | 4 min read
5 Ways To Become The Ultimate Entrepreneur
Success Mindset

5 Ways To Become The Ultimate Entrepreneur

What does the ultimate entrepreneur look like? The truth is that although we aspire to many of our role models, success is personal. Here are five ways to find your own 'ultimate' success.
Erik Kruger | 5 min read
How Karl Westvig Built Retail Capital Into a R150-Million Business
Growth Strategy

How Karl Westvig Built Retail Capital Into a R150-Million Business

Starting a business is easy. You need a white board, a cool idea, and a small amount of cash to get you started. The real challenge comes down the line, when you're trying to scale your business, stay true to your vision, and answer to investors.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 15+ min read
Trevor Hill, Head of Audi SA, Reveals How To Survive in a Challenging Economy
Leadership Strategy

Trevor Hill, Head of Audi SA, Reveals How To Survive in a Challenging Economy

When the economy isn't playing ball, it's time to roll up your sleeves, face your challenges head-on, and get to work, says Head of Audi SA, Trevor Hill.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 10 min read
Why Start-ups Like Uber Stumble When They Scale
Scaleups

Why Start-ups Like Uber Stumble When They Scale

High-growth companies will more often than not stumble and fall because of internal factors. Here's what you should be paying attention to in your organisation if you have ambitions to scale.
Chris Zook and James Allen | 9 min read
Why You Must Learn To Grow With Your Business
Continuous Learning

Why You Must Learn To Grow With Your Business

If you can keep learning along each step of the start-up journey, you'll continue to grow, and your business will be a success, says entrepreneur and author, Matshona Dhliwayo.
Nadine von Moltke-Todd | 4 min read