Growth Strategies

How This Brand Is Making Cannabis Feel Like a Luxury
Plastic baggies? Forget it! Canndescent is selling its product in high-end packaging that consumers will be proud of.
Alex Halperin | 3 min read
What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry
Social media won't accept advertising from either industry. Here's the work-around.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Next Big Cannabis Opportunity? Mills to Process Industrial Hemp.
Hemp is likely to soon be a major domestic crop but the nation has nearly no capacity to process the tough fiber.
Christie Lunsford | 5 min read
How MedMen Is Making Marijuana Mainstream
MedMen's Adam Bierman wants to build the Apple Store of weed.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
3 Questions to Ask Before Picking the Right Licensing Partner
Choosing a licensing partner is essential if you want your cannabis business to cross state lines.
David Sutton | 4 min read
Should You Push Your Kush?
Push notification are yet another tool to capture the attention of your customers, but they may not be worth it.
Jeffrey Harris | 3 min read
A Doctor in the House Is a Powerful Way to Make Your Cannabis Startup Stand Out
Adding a medical expert to your team gives your company credibility and potential dollars.
Mary Clifton, MD | 4 min read
Silicon Valley VCs Were Eager to Hear About Our Cannabis Tech Firm but Reluctant to Invest
There are many reasons VCs won't, or just can't, invest in your cannabis company regardless of the numbers and the potential.
Joel Milton | 5 min read
Stand Tall for Your Values and Your Cannabis Brand Will Stand Out
The market is saturated with good products, which makes authenticity and commitment all the more important to building a brand.
Corey Herscu | 5 min read
5 Steps for Dispensary Owners Thinking of Partnering With a Franchisor or Licensor
Franchising or licensing are two options for the majority of dispensary owners who lack the resources to grow beyond one location.
Christian Hageseth | 6 min read
