GrowthCon

Don't Be Disheartened if You Fail to Hit Your Crowdfunding Goal
Crowdfunding

If you're smart about it, your backers are likely to stay with you.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
7 Expert Tips on Finding the Perfect Office Space For Your Startup

Veteran real-estate broker and Digsy co-founder Andrew Bermudez shares insider secrets to landing the ideal workspace for your budding business.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
4 Reasons to Work Out With Your Employees

AppSumo founder Noah Kagan is pumped about breaking a sweat with his startup team. He says it builds a lot more than muscle.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
10 Shifts in Perspective Necessary to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

The boundaries of your success are drawn by how you view the value of what you offer and the importance of making it available.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
5 Ways to Strengthen Your Bond With Your Team

Quit thinking you're a savior for meeting payroll and start recognizing your employees are people with lives.
Matt Straz | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Join Us at GrowthCon 2015 for a Day of Inspiration and Insight
GrowthCon 2015

From marketing to mentoring, our Dec. 15 conference in Long Beach, Calif., will help you develop the skills you need to jumpstart the new year.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Short on Time and Money? You Can Still Develop a Strong Brand.
Branding

Get started by asking yourself these six questions.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Two Founders Are Better Than One
Co-founders

The Shark Tank investor says a company is at an advantage when two people, each with their own set of experiences, are behind the wheel.
Lauren Covello | 4 min read
Should I Franchise? Advice From a Shark Tank Star.
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur and investor Barbara Corcoran offers advice to the founder of an electronics repair company who wants to ramp up growth.
Lauren Covello | 7 min read
How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.
Growth Strategies

The 'Shark Tank' investor offered feedback on everything from pitching to pricing at a recent event hosted by Entrepreneur.
Lauren Covello | 7 min read
How FeverSmart Is Heating Up Mobile Health Care
GrowthCon

College student Aaron Goldstein reflects on how he founded his company and where he wants to take it next.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Emerging Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner: 'We've Had Many, Many Failures'
GrowthCon

Yapp founder Maria Seidman tells a crowd in Miami the story of Yapp's beginning, including the huge risk she took to make it happen.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How Persistence Paid Off for This 'Shark Tank' Star
Failure

Barbara Corcoran's life is studded with episodes of failure and rejection. Here, the startup investor and real-estate entrepreneur reflects on how she's pulled through.
Lauren Covello | 13 min read
Entrepreneur of 2014 Winner on How He Caught the Entrepreneurial Bug
Starting a Business

Gravity Payments founder Dan Price reflects on his beginnings in business.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: How This One Little Thing Got My Company Big Publicity
Publicity

A little love from the media can do wonders for your business -- you just need to know what to give them.
Lauren Covello | 5 min read