GrubHub Seamless
Gig Workers
A contributor argues that Uber drivers and Grubhub delivery personnel deserve the same wage guarantees and other benefits as full-time employees
Workplaces are becoming more political, and that's never a good thing.
This operations exec explains how delivery has evolved -- and why a better understanding of how food is prepared will give it an advantage.
Backed by famed restaurateur David Chang of Momofuku, Maple aims to get high-quality food on your doorstep in under 30 minutes.
Caviar, which delivers meals from high-end restaurants that don't typically offer delivery, represents new territory for the electronic payments company.
More From This Topic
Innovation
The new service will reportedly be a part of Amazon Local and compete directly with services like Seamless and GrubHub.
Disruption
Everyone's out to change the world these days. While that's no walk in the park, it isn't always rocket science, either.
Yelp
Facebook's new feature is a direct jab at competitors like Yelp.
IPO
GrubHub's IPO has proved to be a treat for investors, as the stock jumped 54 percent in its public debut.
Technology
GrubHub Seamless is the latest-consumer tech company to file for a confidential initial public offering.
