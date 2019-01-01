My Queue

Grupo Bimbo

La aceleradora de Grupo Bimbo está lista para su Demo Day
La aceleradora de Grupo Bimbo está lista para su Demo Day

Actualmente los emprendedores se preparan para cerrar el ciclo de 16 semanas de trabajo y presentar los resultados en el Demo Day que se llevará a cabo el próximo 3 de septiembre.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Este programa de aceleración podría llevar tu startup a trabajar de la mano de Bimbo

ELEVA Food Technology Accelerator de Grupo Bimbo, está enfocada en acelerar a startups y scaleups que tengan potencial para colaborar con esta marca mexicana.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read