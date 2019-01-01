My Queue

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?
MSMEs

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India

The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India

The wealth management and investment domains have come a long way showing an uptrend in the country
Madhurima Roy | 6 min read
The Missing Piece in SME Lending

The Missing Piece in SME Lending

The biggest question is how to identify and provide funds to the SMEs and here's the answer
Pankaj Gindodia | 4 min read
A Populist Budget That Gives a Major Boost to the Real Estate Sector

A Populist Budget That Gives a Major Boost to the Real Estate Sector

The Finance Minister has also reiterated the government's commitment to consider a revision on GST implications on the real estate sector by mentioning that a special committee is reviewing the same
Shishir Baijal | 3 min read
#Budget2019: Here is What the MSMEs Gained

#Budget2019: Here is What the MSMEs Gained

Key highlights from Budget 2019
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

Expectations from Budget 2019 for the Retail Sector
Interim Budget 2019

Expectations from Budget 2019 for the Retail Sector

Monetary issues are still plaguing the grass root level organizations, so what is the government doing to relieve the retail sector of this?
Ravinder Singh | 5 min read
Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability
Manufacturing

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability

Indian manufacturers have high expectations from Interim Budget 2019; are seeking safety from foreign competition, accessibility for global outreach and more
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Is it the Right Time for NRIs to Buy Property in India?
Real Estate

Is it the Right Time for NRIs to Buy Property in India?

The major concerns of NRIs have been the lack of transparency in transactions, delays in project delivery and intent of the developer
Parth Mehta | 3 min read
Indian Trucking Industry - Promising Outlook
Business

Indian Trucking Industry - Promising Outlook

You must have heard a truck getting sold with 5-year warranty or 2 Lakh km warranty or various AMC combinations, trust me soon these will be options of the past
Siddharth Jain | 4 min read
Emerging Housing Trends in 2019
News and Trends

Emerging Housing Trends in 2019

The year 2019 looks to redefine the Indian reality space
Shivam Sinha | 4 min read
The Good of GST: Increased Use of Data for Good
Data Access

The Good of GST: Increased Use of Data for Good

How increased data access is helping Fintech players drive the Indian economy as a result of GST
Alok Mittal | 5 min read
How Digital Platforms Smoothen GST Payments
Payments

How Digital Platforms Smoothen GST Payments

The role of a digital payments platform is critical in helping businesses implement change and stay compliant
Ajay Adiseshann | 5 min read
GST: A perfect tool for SME growth
News and Trends

GST: A perfect tool for SME growth

GST is benefiting companies as well as their suppliers, vendors and customers
Praveen Kutty | 3 min read
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle
Government policy

How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle

Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
What Does the Future Hold for E-Way Bill?
e-way

What Does the Future Hold for E-Way Bill?

A delay in processing the e-way bill can affect the movement of goods which will further translate into heavy losses for businesses.
Sanjeev Arora | 4 min read