GST Impact

Here is How #Budget2019 Impacts Your Taxes
Budget 2019

Here is How #Budget2019 Impacts Your Taxes

You will have more money in hand to spend
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
The Good of GST: Increased Use of Data for Good

The Good of GST: Increased Use of Data for Good

How increased data access is helping Fintech players drive the Indian economy as a result of GST
Alok Mittal | 5 min read
How GST has Changed the game for Organised Players in Luggage Segment

How GST has Changed the game for Organised Players in Luggage Segment

Introduction of GST, has been a boon for the industry which is witnessing a good growth after its coming into play
Tushar Jain | 4 min read
GST: A perfect tool for SME growth

GST: A perfect tool for SME growth

GST is benefiting companies as well as their suppliers, vendors and customers
Praveen Kutty | 3 min read

More From This Topic

GST- A Shot in the Arm For Express Logistics Industry
Logistics

GST- A Shot in the Arm For Express Logistics Industry

This is how the one tax policy has changed the face of transport and logistics industry
Abhik Mitra | 3 min read
One Year of GST and RERA- A Mixed Bag for the Real Estate Sector
Real Estate

One Year of GST and RERA- A Mixed Bag for the Real Estate Sector

We tell you all about the effect on organised and unorganised sectors
Rahul Shah | 4 min read
Is Consolidation the Way Ahead for the Languishing Realty Sector
Real Estate

Is Consolidation the Way Ahead for the Languishing Realty Sector

The industry today is heading towards a reasonably evident conclusion of consolidation.
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
It's Time for Business Owners to Realise the True Potential of GST
GST Impact

It's Time for Business Owners to Realise the True Potential of GST

a little bit of patience and investment of time will help GST offer benefits to the economy like never before
Ankit Agarwal | 5 min read
From Technology to Digitalisation, How will Indian BFSI Sector Perform in 2018?
BFSI

From Technology to Digitalisation, How will Indian BFSI Sector Perform in 2018?

'Consolidation of fintechs will be a high probable event in 2018'
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Focus On the Solution Is the Key Mantra for This Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Focus On the Solution Is the Key Mantra for This Entrepreneur

Formula Group become a leader due to its Pan India presence offering consistent quality of services
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
These #3 Real Estate Experts Predict the Industry Trends for 2018
Real Estate

These #3 Real Estate Experts Predict the Industry Trends for 2018

2018 to be a year of market recovery defined by restricted new launches, gradually improving sales and declining unsold units
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Indian SMEs Don't Have to Get Taxed Over Changing GST Norms, Says This Global Startup
Taxes

Indian SMEs Don't Have to Get Taxed Over Changing GST Norms, Says This Global Startup

In India, they are constantly developing and automating their product to suit India's changing needs
Ritu Marya | 6 min read
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
demonetization

One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Baishali Mukherjee | 9 min read
Is the Opposition Right This Time? Are SMEs Overburdened after Demonetization and GST?
SMEs

Is the Opposition Right This Time? Are SMEs Overburdened after Demonetization and GST?

With increasing documentation under the GST, many SMEs are finding it difficult to focus on productive work, being overburdened with the regulatory work of filing taxes
Komal Nathani | 4 min read