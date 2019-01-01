My Queue

Guest Blogging

SEO Tips

This Ingenious PR Strategy Will Improve Your SEO

Public relations isn't just for mega-brands: Small firms can build a following too, by substituting elbow grease for budget.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
7 Content Marketing Books to Read in 2018

These must-reads will give you an edge in your online marketing efforts.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Make Yourself a Star! Turn Yourself Into a Guest Author.

The three steps you need to take to become a guest blogger for the first time.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Rise of the Content Machines: How Blogs Became a Secret Weapon

The best content marketers are leveraging insider expertise to make their blogs authoritative go-to pages and SEO stars.
Craig Corbett | 8 min read
4 Steps to Creating Great Blog Posts When You're Pressed for Time

Having a plan for your business blog allows you to create great content in less time.
Tony Messer | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Writing

5 Ways to Not Write a Guest Blog Post

It's hard to get published on top blogs. Here's a guide about what not to do.
George Chilton | 9 min read
Content Marketing

7 Essentials for Making Your Content-Marketing Business Thrive

Producing stellar content is vital but just the first step. Getting it in front of interested audiences is a job all its own.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Guest Blogging

Welcome to Guest Blogging 101

The first step is to produce an amazing piece of writing that stands out from the crowd.
David Koji | 6 min read
Personal Branding

5 Key Outlets for Building a Strong Personal Brand

Any opportunity you have to show off your personality, meet new people or share new content can be considered a viable outlet for your personal brand.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Writing

Step 1 to Selling Your Book? Don't Pretend It's 'Free.'

Free books that aren't and gaming the best seller lists are deadend paths for entrepreneurs intent on making a living as authors.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Guest Blogging

Despite Reports of Its Death, Guest Posting Still Works to Grow Your Online Audience

Writing quality content for a third-party site, with a backlink to your site, remains effective but the emphasis is on "quality.''
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Guest Blogging

7 Ways the Perfect Host Makes Guest Bloggers Feel Right at Home

Among the most effective strategies for keeping your site lively and fresh is inviting other bloggers to post. Mind you etiquette and you'll build your brand and your network.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Rejection

How Entrepreneurs Can Cope With Rejection Online

With our digitally connected world, a failure or misstep can be noted on the Internet and telegraphed instantly in a dramatic fashion. Here's what to do.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Business Blogging

7 Ways to Stop Your Business Blog From Crashing and Burning

Often businesses are approaching their blogging strategy haphazardly, causing more bad than good.
Bryan Lovgren | 6 min read
Content Strategy

22 Ways to Ramp Up Your Content-Marketing Strategy

With content marketing making waves in the online world, getting the strategy right is imperative to a startup's success. Here are 22 tips on how to boost your content-marketing strategy.
Bryan Lovgren | 7 min read